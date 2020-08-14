We are now two weeks away from the return to classes. Streaming services have you covered with exciting new content to pass the time and be enthralled. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



August 14

Project Power (Netflix)

The Netflix superhero film is set in the city of New Orleans. Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, it centers on a local cop, a teenage drug dealer, and an ex-soldier who team up to stop the distribution of a pill that gives the user superpowers for five minutes.

Project Power (Netflix)

Also streaming:

3%: Season 4 (Netflix)

El robo del siglo (Netflix)

Fearless (Netflix)

Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air (Netflix)

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits (Netflix)

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change (Netflix)

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Master (Amazon Prime Video)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney Plus)

The Greatest Showman (Disney Plus)

The One and Only Ivan (Disney Plus)

Carmen Y Lola (Carmen And Lola) (HBO Max)

August 15

Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (HBO Max)

Taking the DC Cinematic Universe into a more fun and light direction, “Birds of Prey” gives the superhero genre a new group of female characters to learn about.

After breaking up with her psychotic supervillain boyfriend Joker, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, decides to put herself first for the first time in a while. After getting on the bad side of crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor, Harley teams up with a group of female superheroes to help protect a young thief.

Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (HBO Max)

Also streaming:

Rita: Season 5 (Netflix)

Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix)

August 16

Lovecraft Country (Series Premiere) (HBO Max)

The HBO drama horror series is produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams and developed by Misha Green. “Lovecraft Country” follows Atticus Black, played by Jonathan Majors, as he searches for his missing father across the segregated United States in the 1950s, which is rife with monsters racist and Lovecraftian.

Also streaming:

Johnny English (Netflix)

Les Misérables (Netflix)

Behind You (Hulu)

August 17

Burden of Dreams (Criterion Channel)

The Criterion Channel showcases works from the documentary filmmaker Les Blank. He is known for 1978’s “Always for Pleasure,” a timelessly evocative tribute to New Orleans, as well as “Burden of Dreams,” the unforgettable snapshot on the making of Werner Herzog’s quixotic 1982 film “Fitzcarraldo.”

Also streaming:

Always for Pleasure (short) (Criterion Channel)

The Blues Accordin’ to Lightnin’ Hopkins (short) (Criterion Channel)

Dry Wood (short) (Criterion Channel)

Gap-Toothed Women (short) (Criterion Channel)

Garlic Is as Good as Ten Mothers (short) (Criterion Channel)

God Respects Us When We Work, but Loves Us When We Dance (short) (Criterion Channel)

Hot Pepper (short) (Criterion Channel)

In Heaven There Is No Beer? (short) (Criterion Channel)

The Maestro: King of the Cowboy Artists (short) (Criterion Channel)

A Poem is a Naked Person (Criterion Channel)

Spend It All (short) (Criterion Channel)

Sprout Wings and Fly (short) (Criterion Channel)

Sworn to the Drum: A Tribute to Francisco Aguabella (short) (Criterion Channel)

A Well Spent Life (short) (Criterion Channel)

Yum, Yum, Yum! A Taste of Cajun and Creole Cooking (short) (Criterion Channel)

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix)

Drunk Parents (Netflix)

August 18

Irresistible (Amazon Prime Video)

The 2020 political comedy directed by comedian Jon Stewart stars Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Mackenzie Davis and Chris Cooper. Carell plays a Democratic strategist who tries to help a local candidate win an election in a small right-wing town.

Also streaming:

The Cup (Amazon Prime Video)

August 19

Rafiki (Criterion Channel)

Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu directs the 2018 drama. “Rafiki” is a love story centered on two young women Kena and Ziki, set amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights in the country. Banned in Kenya for its depiction of queer romance, it later made history for winning a landmark supreme court case that paved the way for the destabilization of the country’s anti-LGBT policies.

Rafiki (Criterion Channel)

Also streaming:

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix)

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix)

High Score (Netflix)

August 20

Bacurau (Criterion Channel)

The 2019 Brazilian sci-fi thriller from Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles is a blisteringly scathing work of political resistance, brilliantly told through genre conventions and subversions. “Bacurau” centers on the titular town, which is beset by strange events after the death of its matriarch at age 94.

Also streaming:

Biohackers (Netflix)

Good Kisser (Netflix)

Great Pretender (Netflix)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix)

Daffodils (Hulu)

Unacknowledged (Hulu)

International Falls (Showtime)