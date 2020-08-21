It’s the last weekend of the summer before classes officially begin at Loyola, and streaming services have you covered to tide you over with the interminable wait. Here are the films and TV shows streaming this week.



August 21

Lucifer: Season 5A (Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving demon is back on Netflix. The fifth season of “Lucifer” is split into two parts, with the first eight episodes available for streaming this Friday. The titular character faces his latest antagonist, a devious twin brother named Michael.



Also streaming:

Hoops (Netflix)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix)

The Sleepover (Netflix)

Chemical Hearts (Amazon Prime Video)

Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Prime Video)

Back to the Titanic (Disney Plus)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Disney Plus)

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet (Disney Plus)

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother) (HBO Max)

Find Me in Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu)

August 22

Queen & Slim (HBO Max)

The 2019 American romantic road crime drama from Melina Matsoukas in her directorial debut stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. They play a couple on their first date, who go on the run after killing a police officer during a traffic stop.

Also streaming:

The Legion (Amazon Prime Video)

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Hulu)

Run This Town (Showtime)

August 23

Funny Games (1997) (Criterion Channel)

Ever wish you’d gotten away this summer? You’re in luck, because the Criterion Channel presents a collection of films that will make you wish you never stayed at home for too long. (No, it’s still not advisable.)



One of the films is 1997’s “Funny Games,” the controversial home invasion thriller from Austrian director Michael Haneke. It centers on two young men who hold a family hostage and torture them with sadistic games in their vacation home.

Also streaming:

Bonjour tristesse (Criterion Channel)

The Comfort of Strangers (Criterion Channel)

The Deep (Criterion Channel)

Fat Girl (Criterion Channel)

The Green Ray (Criterion Channel)

House (Criterion Channel)

La Ciénaga (Criterion Channel)

La collectionneuse (Criterion Channel)

Long Weekend (Criterion Channel)

The Sheltering Sky (Criterion Channel)

Sightseers (Criterion Channel)

Unrelated (Criterion Channel)

1BR (Netflix)

Septembers of Shiraz (Netflix)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (Amazon Prime Video)

Blindspot: Season 5 (Hulu)

Mia’s Magic Playground (HBO Max)

August 24

I May Destroy You (HBO Max)

The 2020 British comedy-drama series from HBO stars creator Michaela Coel. Set in London, it follows the actress as Arabella, a young woman trying to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted.



Also streaming:

The Roads Not Taken (Hulu)

Extra Ordinary (Showtime)

August 25

Woman Walks Ahead (Showtime)

Jessica Chastain stars in the 2017 American biographical Western drama, directed by Susanna White and written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. She plays real life portrait painter Caroline Weldon, who travels from New York to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Native American leader Sitting Bull in 1890.



Also streaming:

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix)

August 26

Sun Don’t Shine (Criterion Channel)

The 2012 indie thriller is written and directed by Amy Seimetz. “Sun Don’t Shine” follows a couple on a tense and mysterious road trip through the forbidding landscapes of central Florida.



Also streaming:

When We Lived in Miami (short) (Criterion Channel)

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix)

La venganza de Analía (Netflix)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix)

Mom: Season 7 (Hulu)

August 27

The Wise Kids (Criterion Channel)

The Criterion Channel presents three works by American director Stephen Cone. One of them is the 2011 drama “The Wise Kids,” a coming of age tale. It features a group of young followers of a South Carolina Baptist church as they deal with issues of homosexuality and losing faith.



Also streaming:

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (Criterion Channel)

Princess Cyd (Criterion Channel)

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix)

The Bridge Curse (Netflix)

The Frozen Ground (Netflix)

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness (Docuseries Premiere) (HBO Max)