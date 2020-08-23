Loyola issues campus-wide lockdown, shelter-in-place order as Hurricane Marco nears

The National Weather Service sent out an update August 23, showing Hurricane Marco as it approaches southeast Louisiana. Tropical Storm Laura is to follow later this week, authorities say.

Loyola announced it is issuing a campus-wide lockdown and limiting its hours of operation in response to two storms barreling towards New Orleans, according to an email sent out to students.

The lockdown, which begins Sunday at 11:30 p.m. and ends Tuesday at 8 a.m., requires residents to shelter-in-place and limits off-campus students and visitors from entering Loyola’s campus.

All retail locations in the Danna Center, including the Orleans Room, will be closed Monday. The Orleans Room and The Market are scheduled to re-open Tuesday morning.

The bookstore, library, Student Health Services, University Sports complex, and the University Counseling Center’s physical offices will also be closed Monday due to lockdown orders.

The email said shelter-in-place operations for Tropical Storm Laura will be assessed as the storm approaches in the next few days.