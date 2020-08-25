In-person classes to resume Wednesday, with caution amid tropical storms

Predictions for Tropical Storm Laura from the National Weather Service estimate the storm may become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall later this week. Photo credit: National Weather Service

Loyola will resume in-person classes on Wednesday and will play Thursday by ear as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, which is predicted to become a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, near the city.

Operations of university buildings such as the library will resume on Tuesday after a campus-wide lockdown and shelter-in-place order were issued for Monday due to Tropical Storm Marco, according to an email sent out to the student body.

While Tuesday’s classes will continue to be taught online, Loyola President Tania Tetlow said the university will resume on-campus classes on Wednesday.

Tetlow said the university plans to make a decision about Thursday’s in-person by the end of the day tomorrow as they “continue to watch the path of Tropical Storm Laura.” However, Friday’s classes are expected to resume as normal.

The announcements come as the latest track of Hurricane Laura projects the storm will hit near the Texas/Louisiana state line late Wednesday.

“We never regret making those necessary preparations,” Tetlow said. “We never let our guard down, particularly this year when the world keeps throwing things at us.”