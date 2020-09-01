Streaming This Week: September 1
September 1, 2020
We are now officially in the last quarter of the year, which means the holiday season is finally in sight. Streaming services have you covered with spreading good cheer in the form of numerous yet exciting content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming on this day.
September 1 – Netflix
Back to the Future
The 1985 American sci-fi film from director Robert Zemeckis stars Michael J. Fox as 17-year-old Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric Emmett “Doc” Brown. The former finds himself accidentally transported thirty years into the past in a time-traveling Delorean invented by the latter, who is his close friend.
“Back to the Future” has maintained its reputation as a pop culture phenomenon. It has spawned two sequels as well as a theme park ride, among others.
Also streaming:
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Borgen, Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (Netflix Comedy Special)
Glory
Grease
La Partita/The Match
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister, Seasons 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 1 – Amazon Prime Video
The Graduate
Dustin Hoffman stars in his breakout role as Benjamin Braddock in the 1967 American romantic comedy-drama from director Mike Nichols. “The Graduate” follows the 21-year-old college graduate, as he is seduced by her adult neighbor Mrs. Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft, and then falls in love with her daughter Elaine, played by Katharine Ross.
The film is noted for being a precursor to the New Hollywood movement of the late 1960s with the emerging counterculture taking American cinema by storm.
Also streaming:
1/1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder’s Guide to Everything
Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
Addicted to Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
The Bank Job
Barney Thomson
Beach Party
Bewitched
Big Time
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G.
Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely
Defense of the Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don’t Talk to Irene
Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine
The Dunning Man
Eaten by Lions
Employee of the Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
The Festival
Gas-s-s-s
The Go-Getters
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House on Carroll Street
I’d Like to Be Alone Now
I’m Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
The Last House on the Left
Lord Love a Duck
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Microbe and Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
No Way to Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
The Ring Thing
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Slash
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.
To Keep the Light
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
The Video Dead
The Visitors
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
The Weight of Water
What Children Do
What If It Works?
The White Bus
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
The Woods
The Yes Men
Yongary, Monster from the Deep
Zoom
September 1 – Hulu
The Terminator
James Cameron directs the 1984 American science-fiction film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular character. The Terminator, a cyborg assassin, is sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton. The reason is because her son is prophesied to become a savior in a battle against machines, which is to be set in a post-apocalyptic future.
“The Terminator” solidified Schwarzenegger’s status as an action star and advanced Cameron’s directing career as well. It has spawned several sequels, especially the critically acclaimed “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” from 1991.
Also streaming:
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
Because I Said So
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Call Me
The Cold Light of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hoosiers
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Wanted
September 1 – HBO Max
JFK
Oliver Stone presents a thrilling case for circumstances behind President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination in the 1991 American political thriller. “JFK” stars Kevin Costner as New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, who serves as Stone’s mouthpiece for examining theories behind the president’s death and alleged cover-up.
The film was criticized prior to release for taking liberties with many historical details. However, it became a critical and commercial success, eventually winning two Academy Awards for cinematography and editing.
Also streaming:
93Queen
All The Right Moves
The Astronaut Farmer
Badlands
Ballmastrz: 9009
Bandidas
Barnyard
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Black Dynamite
Blood Diamond
The Bodyguard
The Brak Show
Butterfield 8
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Caveman
Charlotte’s Web
The Cider House Rules
City of God
Clara’s Heart
Clerks
Cold Creek Manor
Congo
The Conversation
Cop Out
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie (Unrated Version)
Dave
The Devil Inside
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Doctor Who, Season 12
Dog Day Afternoon
Dolores Claiborne
Election
Fatal Attraction
Father of the Bride
Final Destination 5
Flight Of The Phoenix
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Going the Distance
A Good Year
Grease
Harlem Nights
Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
Heartbreakers
A Hidden Life
Honeymoon in Vegas
Idlewild
Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
Impractical Jokers: After Party
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Infomercials
In Good Company
Jackson
Joe Pera Talks with You
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Joyful Noise
A Kiss Before Dying
The Lake House
Lassie Come Home
Lazor Wulf
Lean on Me
Life with Father
Little
Little Women (1949)
Lost in Space
A Man Apart
Marathon Man
The Mexican
Miracle Workers, Season 1
Midnight Run
Miracle At St. Anna
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
Murder by Numbers
Netizens
Observe and Report
Off the Air
An Officer and a Gentleman
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
The Operative
The Outsiders
Over the Garden Wall
Over the Hedge
Point Break
Private Benjamin
Prometheus
PT 109
Red Riding Hood
The Replacements
Replicas
Reversal of Fortune
A Room with a View
Sealab 2021
See No Evil
Shrek Forever After
Sin Cielo
The Sitter (Unrated Version)
Snakes on a Plane
Son of the Mask
Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
Star 80
Sunrise at Campobello
Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
Tennessee Johnson
Three Kings
Tigtone
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight
Two Weeks Notice
V for Vendetta
Victoria and Abdul, 2017
The Wedding Singer
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
When We Were Kings
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Wind and the Lion
Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
September 1 – Showtime
Face/Off
The 1997 American action film from Hong Kong film director John Woo stars John Travolta as a FBI agent and Nicolas Cage as a terrorist. The two are sworn enemies, who end up assuming each other’s physical appearance.
Woo was given greater creative control for his third Hollywood film. The result is an unforgettable action tale where Cage and Travolta’s magnetic performances are perfectly balanced by Woo’s stylized, over-the-top violence.
Also streaming:
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Ali
Attack the Block
Best Defense
Bopha!
Chloe
Clear and Present Danger
Critical Condition
Days of Thunder
The Fisher King
Forbidden Kingdom
Good Will Hunting
The Harder They Come
The House by the Cemetery
The Hunt for Red October
The Iron Lady
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid: Part II
The Karate Kid: Part III
Marley
Mean Creek
Morning Glory
The Natural
The Next Karate Kid
The Paper
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Prom Night
Risky Business
Road House
Rosemary’s Baby
S.W.A.T.
Saved!
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Silence of the Lambs
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Stand By Me
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Street Fighter
The Sum of All Fears
Sunshine Cleaning
Swingers
Tootsie
Witches in the Woods
Your Sister’s Sister
September 1 – Criterion Channel
Sátántangó
Hungarian director Béla Tarr directs the 1994 art drama film. Based on the novel by László Krasznahorkai, it centers on a small agricultural collective beset with financial troubles, treachery and intrigue. Running for over seven hours, “Sátántangó” is an unforgettable masterpiece of arthouse cinema.
