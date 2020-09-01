Streaming This Week: September 1

We are now officially in the last quarter of the year, which means the holiday season is finally in sight. Streaming services have you covered with spreading good cheer in the form of numerous yet exciting content. Here are the films and TV shows streaming on this day.



September 1 – Netflix

Back to the Future

The 1985 American sci-fi film from director Robert Zemeckis stars Michael J. Fox as 17-year-old Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric Emmett “Doc” Brown. The former finds himself accidentally transported thirty years into the past in a time-traveling Delorean invented by the latter, who is his close friend.



“Back to the Future” has maintained its reputation as a pop culture phenomenon. It has spawned two sequels as well as a theme park ride, among others.

Also streaming:

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Borgen, Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (Netflix Comedy Special)

Glory

Grease

La Partita/The Match

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister, Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 1 – Amazon Prime Video

The Graduate

Dustin Hoffman stars in his breakout role as Benjamin Braddock in the 1967 American romantic comedy-drama from director Mike Nichols. “The Graduate” follows the 21-year-old college graduate, as he is seduced by her adult neighbor Mrs. Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft, and then falls in love with her daughter Elaine, played by Katharine Ross.

The film is noted for being a precursor to the New Hollywood movement of the late 1960s with the emerging counterculture taking American cinema by storm.

Also streaming:

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder’s Guide to Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

Addicted to Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

The Bank Job

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G.

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense of the Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don’t Talk to Irene

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine

The Dunning Man

Eaten by Lions

Employee of the Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

The Festival

Gas-s-s-s

The Go-Getters

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House on Carroll Street

I’d Like to Be Alone Now

I’m Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

The Last House on the Left

Lord Love a Duck

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Microbe and Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way to Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

The Ring Thing

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Slash

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

To Keep the Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Video Dead

The Visitors

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

The Weight of Water

What Children Do

What If It Works?

The White Bus

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

The Woods

The Yes Men

Yongary, Monster from the Deep

Zoom

September 1 – Hulu

The Terminator

James Cameron directs the 1984 American science-fiction film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular character. The Terminator, a cyborg assassin, is sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton. The reason is because her son is prophesied to become a savior in a battle against machines, which is to be set in a post-apocalyptic future.

“The Terminator” solidified Schwarzenegger’s status as an action star and advanced Cameron’s directing career as well. It has spawned several sequels, especially the critically acclaimed “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” from 1991.

Also streaming:

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

Because I Said So

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

The Cold Light of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hoosiers

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Wanted

September 1 – HBO Max

JFK

Oliver Stone presents a thrilling case for circumstances behind President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination in the 1991 American political thriller. “JFK” stars Kevin Costner as New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, who serves as Stone’s mouthpiece for examining theories behind the president’s death and alleged cover-up.

The film was criticized prior to release for taking liberties with many historical details. However, it became a critical and commercial success, eventually winning two Academy Awards for cinematography and editing.

Also streaming:

93Queen

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Badlands

Ballmastrz: 9009

Bandidas

Barnyard

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Dynamite

Blood Diamond

The Bodyguard

The Brak Show

Butterfield 8

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Caveman

Charlotte’s Web

The Cider House Rules

City of God

Clara’s Heart

Clerks

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

The Conversation

Cop Out

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie (Unrated Version)

Dave

The Devil Inside

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election

Fatal Attraction

Father of the Bride

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance

A Good Year

Grease

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers

A Hidden Life

Honeymoon in Vegas

Idlewild

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

In Good Company

Jackson

Joe Pera Talks with You

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

Lazor Wulf

Lean on Me

Life with Father

Little

Little Women (1949)

Lost in Space

A Man Apart

Marathon Man

The Mexican

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run

Miracle At St. Anna

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers

Netizens

Observe and Report

Off the Air

An Officer and a Gentleman

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative

The Outsiders

Over the Garden Wall

Over the Hedge

Point Break

Private Benjamin

Prometheus

PT 109

Red Riding Hood

The Replacements

Replicas

Reversal of Fortune

A Room with a View

Sealab 2021

See No Evil

Shrek Forever After

Sin Cielo

The Sitter (Unrated Version)

Snakes on a Plane

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80

Sunrise at Campobello

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson

Three Kings

Tigtone

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Two Weeks Notice

V for Vendetta

Victoria and Abdul, 2017

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

September 1 – Showtime

Face/Off

The 1997 American action film from Hong Kong film director John Woo stars John Travolta as a FBI agent and Nicolas Cage as a terrorist. The two are sworn enemies, who end up assuming each other’s physical appearance.

Woo was given greater creative control for his third Hollywood film. The result is an unforgettable action tale where Cage and Travolta’s magnetic performances are perfectly balanced by Woo’s stylized, over-the-top violence.

Also streaming:

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Ali

Attack the Block

Best Defense

Bopha!

Chloe

Clear and Present Danger

Critical Condition

Days of Thunder

The Fisher King

Forbidden Kingdom

Good Will Hunting

The Harder They Come

The House by the Cemetery

The Hunt for Red October

The Iron Lady

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid: Part III

Marley

Mean Creek

Morning Glory

The Natural

The Next Karate Kid

The Paper

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Prom Night

Risky Business

Road House

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Saved!

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Silence of the Lambs

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Stand By Me

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Street Fighter

The Sum of All Fears

Sunshine Cleaning

Swingers

Tootsie

Witches in the Woods

Your Sister’s Sister

September 1 – Criterion Channel

Sátántangó

Hungarian director Béla Tarr directs the 1994 art drama film. Based on the novel by László Krasznahorkai, it centers on a small agricultural collective beset with financial troubles, treachery and intrigue. Running for over seven hours, “Sátántangó” is an unforgettable masterpiece of arthouse cinema.

