Parents say unmasked soldiers conducted COVID-19 testing on campus

Members of the Louisiana National Guard sign students in for free on-campus testing in the parking lot of Mercy Hall Aug. 31. While some of the members are seen wearing masks, some Loyola parents and students said there were some unmasked members conducting the tests. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Updated as of 7:52 p.m., Aug. 31

The university hosted free city-sponsored COVID-19 testing on campus with tests conducted by members of the Louisiana National Guard. But some Loyola parents on Facebook said not all of the soldiers were wearing masks properly, if at all.

One parent posted that they had complained to the president’s office about the situation. A photo taken by a Maroon photographer showed some soldiers wearing masks and following city and university policy, while some who were distanced from students were photographed not wearing masks or having the face coverings only over their mouths.

A representative for Loyola said the university reached out to city officials about the incident and a member of the university administration will be visiting the site every day to monitor compliance. The university official said anyone who sees non-compliance with mask mandates is encouraged to notify the administration