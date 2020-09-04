Watch and Stream: September 4

As theaters reopen across the United States, we are combining “Streaming This Week” and its previous incarnation “Watch in Theaters” into a new recommendation series. “Watch and Stream” is an integrated experience made up of exciting new releases from theaters and streaming services for the week.

As such, here are the films and a TV show to watch and stream this week. In addition, we strongly recommend taking safety measures when going out to theaters.

Tenet

Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with “Tenet,” a spy film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. The film follows a secret agent (Washington) who must manipulate time in order to prevent World War III.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Charlie Kaufman adapts the novel from Iain Reid for his latest film. The psychological horror thriller “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis. It centers on a woman meeting the parents of her boyfriend, whom she starts to harbor suspicions about, at their remote farm.

The Boys: Season 2

The wildly popular superhero series from Amazon Prime Video is back for a second season. The titular vigilantes have a new member in Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, as they continue to battle the corrupt Seven.

Mulan

Disney presents a live action adaptation of the 1998 animated film, which is based on the Chinese folk legend “The Ballad of Mulan.” It stars Liu Yifei as the titular character, who impersonates a man to take her father’s place to join the fight against the Hun invasion.

“Mulan” is scheduled to be released on Disney+ for a premium fee in countries where the streaming service had launched, which includes the United States.

Yojimbo

Akira Kurosawa directs the 1961 Japanese samurai film. “Yojimbo” stars Toshiro Mifune as a rōnin who becomes entangled in a conflict between two crime lords vying for supremacy in a small town.

The film is regarded as one of Kurosawa’s finest works. In addition, it greatly inspired Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Western film “A Fistful of Dollars” from 1964, which starred Clint Eastwood as The Man with No Name.

21 Bridges

It is with great sadness that Chadwick Boseman got taken away from us so soon. To honor his memory, HBO Max premieres one of his last films, the 2019 American action thriller from director Brian Kirk.

“21 Bridges” stars Boseman as a New York City police detective who shuts down the titular 21 bridges across Manhattan to find two suspected cop killers.