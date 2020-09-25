Watch and Stream: September 25

This week presents some new content, from a new Miranda July film to an LGBT drama. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Kajillionaire

Miranda July writes and directs her third feature film, a crime-comedy drama starring Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, and Gina Rodriguez. “Kajillionaire” focuses on a family of con artists who invite an outsider to join them in their next big heist.

To find showtimes for “Kajillionaire,” click here.

Sneakerheads

This latest Netflix comedy series stars Allen Maldonado. He plays a former sneaker enthusiast turned stay-at-home dad, who finds himself in debt after being involved in a get-rich-quick scheme that fails. Now he tries to get his money back by finding an elusive pair of kicks with his fellow shoe lovers.

To watch “Sneakerheads,” click here.

Judy

Renée Zellweger stars as the titular character, American singer and actress Judy Garland, in the 2019 biographical drama. “Judy” follows her final years, as she arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of sold-out shows. Zellweger recently earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Garland.

To watch “Judy” on Amazon Prime Video, click here.

Just Mercy

The 2019 biographical legal drama from director Destin Daniel Cretton is based on the book from civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson. It stars Michael B. Jordan as the young Stevenson, as he works to free a wrongly condemned prisoner on death row, played by Jamie Foxx.

Click here to read The Maroon’s full review of “Just Mercy.”

“Just Mercy” premieres September 26 on HBO Max.

The Comey Rule

The new political miniseries from Showtime is based on the book “A Higher Loyalty” by former FBI director James Comey. “The Comey Rule” stars Jeff Daniels as Comey, as he serves under President Donald Trump, played by Brendan Gleeson.

“The Comey Rule” premieres September 27 on Showtime.

The Boys in the Band

This LGBT drama from Netflix is based on the 1968 play from Mart Crowley, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ned Martel. “The Boys in the Band” uses the same cast from the 2018 Broadway revival, which includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer. The film is set on a birthday party in 1968 New York, as a surprise guest shakes up the proceedings.



“The Boys in the Band” premieres September 30 on Netflix. Click here to watch.

The Loveless

Written and directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the 1981 indie biker drama stars Willem Dafoe in his first lead role. The story centers on a biker gang that encounters trouble in a small Southern town, where they stop over on their way to the races in Daytona.



To watch “The Loveless” on The Criterion Channel, click here.