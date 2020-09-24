Business owners prep for socially distanced Saints season

The New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Superdome without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In Louisiana, football season is a significant time for many small businesses.

With the state of the New Orleans Saints’ eight regular season home games still uncertain, business owners are anxious to see how the unprecedented season will effect their bottom lines.

Paige Ahern, owner of the Etsy shop PolyPaige, sells New Orleans-inspired jewelry. She’s been looking at other resources to help sales during the pandemic.

“Since March, it’s been a hit-or-miss with sales, but customers have purchased my items at full retail price from connecting with me through social media,” Ahern said.

Like other businesses, Ahern is uncertain about how the upcoming season will affect sales of her football merchandise.

“This is my second official football season with my business,” Ahern said. “Last year was so big for me that I decided to leave my day job and become full-time with my company.”

Ahern said that PolyPaige’s sales during football season are typically double Mardi Gras season sales and she’s worried about a year without Saints parties and excited season ticket holders.

Ahern said what’s next for her business is still uncertain.

“It’s hard to say if the sales will remain consistent for the year,” Ahern said. “I wouldn’t know until next year.”