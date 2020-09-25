Pi Kappa Phi addresses allegation of racial slur used by fraternity associate

Screenshot from the Loyola chapter of Pi Kappa Phi's Instagram. The chapter announced a recent bias incident investigated by the University in an Instagram statement posted on Sept. 24, 2020.

The Loyola chapter of Pi Kappa Phi addressed a recent bias incident investigated by the University in an Instagram statement posted Thursday night.

The incident took place when a white man affiliated with the fraternity used the N-word when speaking to a group of potential new members going through the fraternity recruitment process, according to someone familiar with the incident.

According to Anderson Leal, chapter vice president, the incident did not take place at a formal recruiting event.

The statement, which does not name an individual or the action that was investigated, says “the University followed their Student Conduct policy and process to take immediate action.”

The statement also says the fraternity will begin diversity, inclusion and equity training both with current chapter members and in new member education.

“We are taking a stance in place of silence and are actively reflecting on our opportunities to bring awareness and education to our members and the greater Loyola community” Leal said in the Instagram statement.

Chapter President Jaime Jimenez said the fraternity felt the need to take action because the man involved was affiliated with the organization.

Jimenez said he is unable to disclose any identifiable information about the man involved in the incident due to student conduct policy.

“On behalf of the chapter, we as a Greek community need to do better,” Jimenez said. “We need to hold all our members accountable and we are only as good as the worst behavior we tolerate.”