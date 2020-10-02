Watch and Stream: October 2

It’s finally October, which means it’s Halloween season. There’s plenty of new content, spooky or not, that is in store for those looking to embrace the spirit. From the final season of a comedy show to a terrifying new take on “Inception,” here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Possessor

Brandon Cronenberg directs a sci-fi horror film starring Andrea Riseborough, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. “Possessor” features a corporate agent (Riseborough) who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, and then drive them to commit assassinations for the company she works for.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. An “uncut” version is slated for release in theaters today.

To see showtimes for “Possessor,” click here.

Downhill

Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (who plays Dean Pelton in the NBC series “Community”), this dark comedy drama is a remake of the 2014 Swedish film “Force Majeure.” “Downhill” stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a married couple, who are forced to reevaluate themselves after barely surviving an avalanche during a family ski outing.



“Downhill” premieres October 3 on HBO Max.

Black Box

Horror production company Blumhouse and Amazon Studios present an anthology film series, titled “Welcome to the Blumhouse.” Four are slated to premiere this month, which includes “The Lie,” which stars Joey King, and “Black Box.”



Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, the latter stars Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie. The story centers on a man struggling to regain his memory after a car accident. He becomes the subject of a dangerous experimental treatment, as his perception of reality becomes increasingly blurred.

Part one of “Welcome to the Blumhouse” with “Black Box” and “The Lie” premieres October 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. Robot: Season 4

The fourth and final season of the USA Network cyber thriller stars Rami Malek as hacker Elliot Alderson and Christian Slater as Mr. Robot. They battle against their most formidable adversary yet, cyber terrorist Darkrose (B.D. Wong).

“Mr. Robot: Season 4” is available for streaming October 6 on Amazon Prime Video. Click here.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler stars in the Netflix horror comedy. He plays the unpopular Hubie Dubois, who tries to convince his neighbors that there are monsters responsible for a string of disappearances in their neighborhood.



“Hubie Halloween” premieres October 7 on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

The Canadian sitcom experienced a recent surge in popularity after sweeping the Emmy Awards. Now, Netflix will host the sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” which sees the Rose family up to more misadventures in the small town.

“Schitt’s Creek: Season 6” premieres October 7 on Netflix. Click here to watch.

Videodrome

The 1984 sci-fi horror film from body horror pioneer (and father of the “Possessor” director) David Cronenberg stars Jimmy Woods, Sonja Smits, and Debbie Harry. Woods plays a shady TV executive, who finds himself hypnotized by a broadcast signal showing violence and torture.

“Videodrome” premieres October 8 on The Criterion Channel.

