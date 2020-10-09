Watch and Stream: October 9

More scary good new content comes to streaming services this month. From a Netflix horror series to a film regarded as one of the worst last year, here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan comes a new Netflix horror series. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is based on the novella “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James, which also inspired the 2020 film “The Turning.”



Victoria Pedretti portrays a young governess hired by a mysterious man to take care of his nephew and niece at his country house. Upon arriving, she begins seeing apparitions that haunt the premises.

The Right Stuff

Disney+ presents a space drama based on the novel by Tom Wolfe and its 1983 film adaptation. “The Right Stuff” dramatizes the story of NASA’s original Mercury Seven astronauts as the United States prepares to catch up on the space race that had been dominated by the Soviet Union in the early 1960s.

Cats

The 2019 musical fantasy film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical has been pretty much regarded as one of the worst films ever made. Still, checking out the hype isn’t that hard as HBO Max premieres “Cats” for streaming.

The film centers on a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, as they decide which one of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back with a new life. “Cats” features an ensemble cast with James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward.

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Part 2

of the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology film series presents two more horror films just in time for Halloween season. They include “Nocturne,” directed by Zu Quirke and starring Sydney Sweeney, and “Evil Eye.”

The latter is produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and stars Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani. Its plot centers on a young woman whose mother is convinced that her new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Part two of “Welcome to the Blumhouse” premieres October 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

Helstrom

The new Hulu series is a stand-alone story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Paul Zbyszewski, “Helstrom” stars Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as Daimon and Ana Helstrom, whose father is a powerful serial killer. They are vigilantes who hunt the worst of humanity.



