Watch and Stream: October 16

We are now halfway through the month of October. From a new Aaron Sorkin film to a British romantic thriller, here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix presents the historical legal drama from writer and director Aaron Sorkin. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” features an ensemble cast, which includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne and Mark Rylance. Based on real events, it follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with intent to disrupt the 1968 Democratic National Convention.



The Painted Bird

Czech filmmaker Václav Marhoul directs “The Painted Bird,” a war drama based on Jerzy Kosiński’s novel. It centers on a young boy played by Petr Kotlár as he encounters many different characters while witnessing the horrors of World War II in eastern Europe. “The Painted Bird” also stars Harvey Keitel, Stellan Skarsgård and Udo Kier.

Love and Monsters

Dylan O’Brien stars in the post-apocalyptic action comedy. He plays Joel Dawson, a teenage boy who must traverse a monster-infested world in order to track down his high school sweetheart played by Jessica Henwick.

Honest Thief

Liam Neeson stars in his latest action thriller. “Honest Thief” features Neeson as a former bank robber who turns himself in to the authorities, only to be set up by two corrupt FBI agents, played by Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos.

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Fresh off directing “Da 5 Bloods” for Netflix earlier this year, Spike Lee directs a concert film featuring David Byrne’s Broadway musical. “American Utopia” is a modified version of the 2018 studio album, and features the former Talking Heads frontman performing with 11 musicians.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” premieres October 17 on HBO Max.

Rebecca

The British romantic thriller from director Ben Wheatley is based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. “Rebecca” stars Lily James as a newly married young woman who must deal with her husband’s dead first wife named Rebecca.

"Rebecca" premieres October 21 on Netflix.