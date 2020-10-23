Watch and Stream: October 23

With so many streaming services, it’s hard to keep track of content that is interesting enough to warrant adding to your watchlist. But have no fear, as we present the best new titles from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+. From a new Sofia Coppola film to a bizarre new take on “bad hair day,” here are the films and TV shows available to watch and stream this week.

The Queen’s Gambit

The Netflix drama miniseries is based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis. Set in the 1950s, “The Queen’s Gambit” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphan chess prodigy, struggling with addiction to become the greatest chess player in the world.

On the Rocks

“Lost in Translation” writer and director Sofia Coppola reunites with actor Bill Murray for her latest film, a comedy-drama that also stars Rashida Jones. “On the Rocks” features Murray and Jones as a father and daughter, who tail the latter’s suspicious husband across New York City.

Bad Hair

“Dear White People” creator Justin Simien directs the comedy horror film, which became a hit at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “Bad Hair” stars Elle Lorraine as an ambitious young woman, who gets herself a makeover in order to succeed in an industry obsessed with image. However, her new look comes at a great cost, as her new hair starts having a mind of its own.

Emma.

Retooling the classic Jane Austen tale from 1815, “Emma” takes a new look at this timeless story.

Living with her elderly father, Emma Woodhouse, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, refuses to get married. However, despite her feelings toward love, she decides to help pair up those around her.

“Emma.” premieres October 24 on HBO Max.

The Undoing

After winning an Emmy for starring in “Big Little Lies” in 2017, Nicole Kidman returns to HBO for a new miniseries. Based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, “The Undoing” stars Kidman as a successful therapist. Her world unravels when her husband, played by Hugh Grant, suddenly disappears.

“The Undoing” premieres October 25 on HBO Max.

Homeland: Season 8

The eighth and final season of the Showtime spy thriller series sees Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) struggling with her brutal treatment as a prisoner in Russia last season. Her mentor Saul Berenson, played by Maury Sterling, assigns her to assist him in overseeing the peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

John Lewis: Good Trouble (HBO Max)

Released a few weeks before the civil rights icon’s death last July, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” centers on his storied life and career. The documentary encompasses Lewis’s sixty years of public service, from becoming one of the key figures of the civil rights movement in the 1960s to serving in the House of Representatives from 1987 until his death.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” premieres October 27 on HBO Max.

