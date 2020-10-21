Loyola and Ochsner announce undergraduate nursing program

Students walk in front of Marquette Hall. Loyola is partnering with Ochsner to create an undergraduate nursing program.

Loyola and Ochsner Health Care Systems announced a new partnership, unveiling an undergraduate nursing program at a virtual press conference on Oct. 21, 2020.

According to University President Tania Tetlow, the nursing program will provide Bachelor of Science and nursing degree to undergraduate students “as part of a full four year residential experience.”

“By combining the power of Jesuit education with the excellence of the Ochsner Health System, we will educate students at the highest levels of health care, ethics and passionate commitment.”

Tetlow said the program will provide nursing students with clinical faculty and clinical placement to ensure pre-nursing practice. She also said that Loyola and Ochsner are building a simulation lab in Monroe Hall, allowing students to practice

Laurie Ann Ferguson, Dean of the College of Nursing and Health at Loyola, said that students will begin the program with a pre-nursing focus for one year as they complete the Loyola core and then transition to nursing sciences “full of experiential learning opportunities.”

Through this joint program, nursing students will complete more than 730 hours of hands-on clinical training at various Ochsner facilities, alongside Ochsner professionals and experience various nursing discipline, according to Chief Academic Officer at Ochsner Health Leonardo Seoane

Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Tanuja Singh said that university is committed to supporting nursing students financially by providing scholarships.

The program, which will begin in the Fall of 2021, is now allowing enrollment, according to Singh.