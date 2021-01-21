Loyola Athletic Department hires new assistant athletic director

The Loyola Athletic Department announced Damali Thomas as their new assistant athletic director on the afternoon of January 20, 2021. In the past, Thomas has worked for the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association, the Southern States Athletic Conference and universities at multiple levels of college athletics. Courtesy of Wolf pack Athletics

The Loyola Athletic Department announced Damali Thomas as its new assistant athletic director Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas previously served as the director of operations for the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association and worked for the Southern States Athletic Conference as a championship Intern.

Loyola’s Athletic Director Brett Simpson said he believes Thomas will strengthen the department with her broad athletic background, according to a press release from Wolf Pack Athletics.

“We’re excited to welcome Damali to the Wolf Pack! She brings a familiarity with the SSAC and small college athletics,” Simpson said. “Her experience is broad and uniquely fits our position. She has touched all areas of athletic operations including but not limited to supervising student employees, monitoring financial activities, and executing game operations all while engaging key stakeholders.”

Thomas graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, earning her bachelor’s in sports and fitness administration/management while also playing basketball and running cross country for the Hawks. She completed her master’s degree in sports leadership at Virginia Commonwealth in Richmond, Virginia.

During undergrad, she assisted in the sports information office and served as a box office assistant for the Montgomery Biscuits, a minor league baseball team in Alabama. After graduating, Thomas served as a sports administration graduate assistant for VCU while also working as a graduate assistant for the University of Richmond’s women’s basketball team where she assisted with equipment procurement, team meals, and practice and game analytics.

Thomas will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Wolf Pack Athletics Department. She is expected to start her position Feb. 3.

“I would like to thank Athletic Director Brett Simpson and the entire Loyola staff for this opportunity to join the Wolf Pack,” Thomas said. “I knew that when this position was presented to me, it was going to be a great chance for me to learn more about athletic administration. I look forward to supporting the department in their mission to provide the Loyola community with opportunities to grow and unify.”