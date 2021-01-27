Loyola to hold classes on Lundi Gras

People celebrate in Central City as members of the Tomahawk Hunters and Golden Eagles, both Mardi Gras Indian tribes, clash at a ceremony on Mardi Gras day in 2020. With attempts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, many of the usual aspects of Mardi Gras will be on hold for 2021, including a day off for Lundi Gras at Loyola. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

Loyola has decided to hold classes on Lundi Gras, according to a university-wide email from Provost Tanuja Singh.

Plans regarding Lundi Gras, the Monday before Mardi Gras, were previously “to be determined.” The university will remain closed on Mardi Gras day.

“Seeing all the reports of large parties and gatherings this past weekend, we have decided that it is not prudent to schedule a four-day weekend,” said Singh.

The university previously made the decision to get rid of spring break and instead start the spring semester after Martin Luther King day on Jan. 20 in order to discourage travel.

The email goes on to say, “We know that breaks are important to your wellbeing and have staggered the equivalent of the normal holiday schedule throughout the semester to give you a chance to catch a breath without creating the temptation for unsafe social activities.”

Loyola has scheduled six total holidays throughout the semester, two of which occurred before classes began, according to the official academic calendar.