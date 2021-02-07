“Euphoria” Special Episode 1 review: Trouble don’t last always

“The Euphoria writers just want us all to go to therapy,” says Twitter user @sadgalminutes. She might as well be right. After watching HBO’s ninth episode of Euphoria titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” it almost seems as though the writers trick the audience into a therapy session. In all honesty, it was not what I was expecting considering the show’s previous episodes.

“Euphoria” is usually drama-filled and scandalous but this episode… not so much. What I can say is that it’s definitely interesting. It was very honest, raw and relatable. It really romanticized a casual conversation between two people and presented how meaningful those encounters can be.

The episode centers around a conversation between the show’s main character Rue, played by Zendaya, and Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor Ali, played by Colman Domingo. Rue and Ali sit opposite one another inside of a diner, just catching up. Their conversation is dark and it reminded me of very harsh realities that I don’t like to think about. Some topics that really stood out to me within their conversation were God’s existence, struggling as a drug addict and the true meaning of a revolution.

Rue takes a strong stance of not believing in God and believes that things happen by pure luck. Essentially, saying that things “happen for a reason” or believing that there is a lesson behind everything you experience is not real. It’s just something we tell ourselves to cope. I HATE this topic and the fact the show brought it up upset me because I was forced to think about it. I do not like questioning my existence and why I’m here because it can be too overbearing, but I think that was the point.

Ali brings up that drug addicts are viewed as “selfish” and “destructive,” when really they are struggling with a serious disease called addiction. It’s more dangerous than most people believe. I thought this was important because I never thought of things this way. It actually made me more empathetic to those struggling with drug addiction.

Lastly, Ali talks about how these large corporations will push the agenda of any movement to sell products. They do not actually care about anyone and if our movements were actually revolutions these corporations would not support it because revolutions are reconstruction. Revolutions change everything and real revolutions do not have any allies. I thought this was so wise and insightful.

My favorite part of this episode was the vulnerability of Rue and Ali. Rue admits that she does not see herself living for very much longer. It seems as though she’s almost surprised she’s still here. Additionally, this episode reveals so much about Ali that the audience hadn’t seen before. Ali no longer seemed like this savior to me, he is flawed like everyone else. He had a troubled marriage, which left a huge impact on his relationship with his children.

This made me realize that everyone has their struggles, no matter if they seem like they have it all together. Also, there is no such thing as a perfect savior that can answer all of your questions. We are all kind of just hopelessly wandering and trying to figure out what’s happening but that’s okay. The main idea that was revealed to me through this episode is that “Baby, trouble don’t last always,” but only if you want to make a change.

