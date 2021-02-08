Six+student-owned+Black+businesses+to+support+this+month

Black-owned businesses have suffered from financial distress and lack of support for many years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 41% of Black-owned businesses have closed due to COVID-19 while more than 50% of Black business owners have reported their concern about the longevity of their businesses.

As the pandemic continues, Black business owners have found other ways to promote their businesses by sharing on social media platforms and participating in local pop-up and drive-up shops, and Loyola students are no exception.

Here are Black-owned businesses owned by our fellow Loyola students.

Beauty By Nxlly— @beautybynxlly owned by Noel Jacquet

Noel Jacquet launched Beauty By Nxlly in March 2017. Jacquet wanted to share her passion with her community to bring a new style of makeup that was not common among other artists in the area. Beauty By Nxlly is all about enhancing your inner beauty and letting it shine.

“Supporting Black businesses is about unity,” Jacquet said. “If we do not have support for anything, it’s important that Black people support each other.”

KayeRen Styles & Collection— @kayerenstyles owned by Kamyia Hardaway

KayeRen Styles & Collection launched on Oct. 30, 2020. While pursuing her business degree, Kamyia realized she had a passion for leadership and decided to launch an online boutique.

“Essentially, Black people are the foundation of the economy,” Hardaway said. “With constant support, there is no reason why we should not become greater.”

Patrice’s Perspective— @patrices.perspective owned by Patrice Roberts

Patrice Roberts started Patrice’s Perspective in 2017. Roberts always had a passion for entrepreneurship, which created an outlet to provide business tips and college-prep help for students. Patrice’s Perspective focuses on four main categories: career development, content Creation, entrepreneurship and finance.

“Black-owned businesses are present in predominately white industries, which leads to the businesses not being well known,” Roberts said. “If we are supporting black-owned businesses, we’re able to uplift them and attract more business towards them.”

RaggedyLyfe Clothing— @raggedylyfe owned by Jasmine Butler.

RaggedyLyfe Clothing launched in June 2020. While in quarantine, Butler took her interest in fashion and developed the hobby of sewing clothes. After receiving support and interest from her peers, she decided to turn her new hobby into a brand.

“Black people have historically been overlooked, underappreciated and deprived of opportunities in the workplace,” Butler said. “Supporting Black businesses gives the Black community a well-deserved voice in the business world.”

Conscious Care— @conscious.caree owned by Kayla Snaer-Hamilton.

Conscious Care, a natural body butter company, launched in July 2020. Kayla said aromatherapy has helped her healthily deal with emotions and she wanted to provide her clients the same service.

“People should put the same amount of energy and support they put into big corporations into black-owned businesses,” Snaer-Hamilton said.

Glow by Ko— @glowbyko owned by Kourtney Parker.

Kourtney Parker launched her makeup brand in 2015. Parker created her brand to provide inclusivity and her Black presence in the makeup industry.

“Supporting Black businesses empower our communities,” Parker said. “Supporting these businesses helps build the next generation.”

Parker is a successful creative director and worked as an artist for New York Fashion Week in February 2020.