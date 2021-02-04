SGA confirms new senators, considers spring budget

SGA confirmed two new senators and a senator-at-large in its meeting Wednesday, as well as reviewed its spring budget and discussed allocations.

SGA confirmed Braddock Lord and Devin Cruice as new senators. Lord said he’d like to get better water fountains for Biever Hall, in addition to improve networking nights for the College of Arts and Sciences. He said he also hopes to support local businesses through SGA events. Cruice said he wanted to pass legislation to help with Zoom fatigue, and he hopes to create more study spaces for students.

The senate also voted in a new senator-at-large for the College of Music and Media, Gabby Ocan. She has been a senator before and has been chairing most of the committees for the College of Music and Media since the last senator left SGA. Due to her experience, she was voted in by the senate.

The majority of the meeting focused on the spring semester’s SGA budget. President Freedom Richardson and his cabinet presented the budget to the senate, which decreased because a lot of first-year students left after the fall semester. One point considered was the money going to Iggy’s Cardboard. Some senators believed Iggy’s Cardboard should receive more money. Other senators wanted more time to review the budget to make sure if they move money it is for the best for the student body. The budget discussion was tabled for the next meeting, in order to give senators a chance to review it.

The next SGA meeting will be Feb. 10, when SGA’s spring budget will be the main priority.