Watch and Stream: February 5

We are now into the second month of 2021, and the world of movies has a great selection of unique stories that are available either on streaming services or in theaters. Here are the films to watch and stream this week.



Malcolm and Marie

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson directs the latest romantic drama from Netflix. “Malcolm and Marie” stars John David Washington and Zendaya as the titular characters, a director and his girlfriend whose relationship becomes tested on the premiere of the former’s latest film. Created in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film serves as a powerful acting showcase for its two stars.

To stream “Malcolm and Marie” on Netflix, click here.

A Glitch in the Matrix

What if we are living in a simulation? “Room 237” director Rodney Ascher explores the so-called “simulation theory,” the notion that existence as we know it is a simulation reminiscent of “The Matrix.” Using scientific analysis, philosophical evidence and testimonies, “A Glitch in the Matrix” made a splash when it first premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“A Glitch on the Matrix” is now available in theaters and on demand.

Bliss

Speaking of simulation theory, Amazon Studios presents a mind-bending sci-fi film starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Wilson portrays a depressed man who encounters Hayek’s character, a mysterious woman who convinces him that they are, well, living in a simulation.

To stream “Bliss” on Prime Video, click here.

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli presents its first computer-generated (CG) animated film. Directed by Gorō Miyazaki, “Earwig and the Witch” centers on the titular orphan Earwig, who is adopted by a witch.

To stream “Earwig and the Witch” on HBO Max, click here.

Falling

“Lord of the Rings” and “Green Book” star Viggo Mortensen marks his directorial debut with “Falling.” He also stars in the film as a middle-aged gay man dealing with his homophobic father, played by Lance Henriksen, who starts showing symptoms of dementia.

“Falling” is now available on demand.

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Netflix documentary from Academy Award nominee Michèle Ohayon focuses on a group of women who deal with trauma and body-shaming through the therapeutic and sensual art of pole dancing.

To stream “Strip Down, Rise Up” on Netflix, click here.

Little Fish

The sci-fi romantic drama stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. They star as a couple who fight to keep their relationship alive as a memory loss virus threatens to erase their memories together.

“Little Fish” is now available on demand.