Watch and Stream: February 12

It’s now a week before Mardi Gras. Theaters and streaming services have you covered with a slate of great new content. Here are the films to watch and stream this week.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Based on real-life events, the biographical drama from director and producer Shaka King stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. It details how Black Panther member and FBI informant William O’Neal (Stanfield) betrayed his leader Fred Hampton (Kaluuya) during the late 1960s. The film recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it garnered critical acclaim.



“Judas and the Black Messiah” is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Minari



Written and directed by Lee Isaac-Chung, the 2020 Korean-American comedy-drama stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, and Youn Yu-jung. The semi-autobiographical “Minari” focuses on a family of South Korean immigrants settling into rural America in the 1980s.



“Minari” is available on demand.

Saint Maud

The British psychological horror drama marks Rose Glass’s directorial debut. “Saint Maud” stars Morfydd Clark as the titular character, a nurse and devout Roman Catholic who becomes obsessed with keeping her dying patient, played by Jennifer Ehle, alive.



“Saint Maud” is available on EPIX.

French Exit

Based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, the surreal comedy film from director Azazel Jacobs stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. They portray a mother and son, who move to Paris in the wake of impending financial troubles in New York City.



“French Exit” is now available in theaters.

Land

Actress Robin Wright makes her directorial debut with “Land.” She also stars in the film as a bereaved woman who seeks a new life off the grid. The drama recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews.



“Land” is available in theaters.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The third and final installment to the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film series is based on the novel by Jenny Han. “Always and Forever” sees Lara Jean Covey, played by Lana Condor, as she prepares for college life with her boyfriend Peter, played by Noah Centineo.



To watch “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” click here.

Supernova

The 2020 British drama film stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. They play a gay couple who tries to make the most of their lives together, especially when one of them is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.



“Supernova” is available February 16 on demand.