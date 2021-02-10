Rho Epsilon awarded Alpha Phi Alpha College Chapter of the Year

At just three members, Rho Epsilon was awarded that Alpha Phi Alpha College Chapter of the year award. Brandon Vincent (Center) was selected as College Brother of the Year. Photo credit: Courtesy of Brandon Vincent

The Rho Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was awarded the College Chapter of the Year award at the 58th Louisiana District Conference. Chapter President Brandon Vincent was also awarded the College Brother of the Year.

“We are very proud and honored to bring this win home to our chapter,” Vincent said. “With us being heavily involved in other organizations and being a chapter of three, we are a testament of hard work, dedication and quality over quantity.”

Vincent said he and his line brothers hope to set a foundation and standard for “future wins for this chapter.”

The Rho Epsilon Chapter will advance on to compete at the Regional level at the 75th Southwestern Regional Convention in April, according to Vincent.