Loyola gets new Bloomberg Terminal

Finance Junior Carrie Smith works at the new Bloomberg Terminal. The terminal was added to the business school this school year in an effort to advance students’ ability to participate in stock trading. Photo credit: Courtesy

Loyola’s students and faculty of the business school are hosting the new digital age right in Miller Hall, with a newly acquired Bloomberg Terminal in the College of Business.

The Bloomberg Terminal, located in the Carlos M. Ayala Stock Trading Room, is the industry-standard database on Wall Street for real-time analysis of financial markets and the economy.

According to Dean Michael Capella, Loyola students can go through an educational training program on the terminal that will show them how to use the system and how this information integrates with the economy and financial markets.

“We are excited that now Loyola students will have access to this exact same technology (as professionals),” Capella said.

At the completion of this training program, a student will become “Bloomberg Certified’ which is a “hot marketable” skill set on the finance job market, according to Capella.

Loyola subscribed to the Bloomberg Terminal in an effort to give students and professors the opportunity to immerse themselves in software technology, according to a press release from the university.

The terminal also has the potential to provide scholarships to students in the College of Business due to the Student Managed Investment Fund, which allows business students to invest sizable amounts of money into stock trading.

The profits from students’ stock trading in the past has turned out more than $200,000 in scholarships, and the fund has turned a profit over the last three years. The terminal will aid in this effort, allowing students to train in the stock trading software on a state-of-the-art system.

Carrie Smith, finance and marketing junior, said she is excited about having access to the terminal.

“It gives me the opportunity to explore technology that I don’t have in a typical classroom or on my own personal devices,” Smith said.

Smith is looking forward to her Bloomberg Certification. She said she believes that using the Bloomberg Terminal will prepare her for various careers in her industry, primarily commercial banking, which is her main career goal.

Not only is the Bloomberg Terminal an effort to train students such as Carrie Smith in Loyola’s College of Business, but it is also in place to teach and promote financial literacy for all students on campus, according to Capella.

The terminal supports Loyola’s plan of educating students on financial literacy, which is added to a Personal Finance course offered to all students.