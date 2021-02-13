Women’s basketball team hits 10-game winning streak

Loyola’s women’s basketball team won its 10th consecutive game Friday night. The 23rd-ranked Wolf Pack continued its winning streak with a 92-61 win against cross-town rival the Dillard University Bleu Devils.

The Wolf Pack is currently 15-1 overall and is sitting in first place in the Southern States Athletic Confrence’s West Division’s with a 9-1 record.

Coach Kellie Kennedy told Wolf Pack Athletics that she’s proud of her team’s performance in their victory against the Bleu Devils.

“I just thought it was a really good team win,” Kennedy told Wolf Pack Athletics. “Anytime you have five scorers in double figures, and you manage to put up 92 points, that’s a pretty good night.”

The Wolf Pack dominated the game from the start as they quickly built a lead on the Bleu Devils. Loyola shot 54.5% from the field during the first half and shot 56.8% in the second half. The team’s shooting percentage against Dillard was the highest it’s been in a full game since the team shot 59% in a win against Middle Georgia on January 4, 2020.

“We’re playing smarter, and we’re playing pretty well at the right time,” said Kennedy. “Hopefully, we’ll continue progressing moving forward.”

Currently at a 15-1 overall record, the women’s team is off to their best start since the 2011-12 campaign.