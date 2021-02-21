‘Black is Art’ event highlights Loyola’s Black creatives

Mia Upshaw poses with her film posters at the University Programming Board’s Black is Art event, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Mia Upshaw is only a sophomore, but she already runs her own production company and modeling agency. In her spare time, Upshaw even finds time to create, making paintings for her friends and family. This digital filmmaking major was one of many whose work was on display at last week’s Black is Art event, hosted by the University Programming Board.

The event featured Black Loyola artists, filmmakers, writers, and musicians whose work varied in subject from the Black experience to everyday life and love.

“Black people inspire my artwork,” said Upshaw.

Her paintings at the event highlighted Black beauty and family, focusing on Black women’s hair and the love a father feels for his daughter. Her films feature Black actors, including her award-winning short “Gumbo” and her most recent documentary, “Living While Black.” All her models are Black.

“I want people to feel inspired and represented,” Upshaw said.

Sophomore Breanna Henry also sought to inspire with her prose piece, “The Sun, The Moon, The Stars,” which tackles traditional ideas of Black beauty.

“I want people to feel normal, Black women specifically,” she said.

The piece compares Black beauty to different parts of the galaxy, noting that it’s okay to age and to stay true to yourself physically, according to Henry.

Black is Art was spearheaded by UPB’s Education Coordinator Faith Hogg. Going into the semester, she knew she wanted to highlight Black History Month in some way. She landed on an art gallery, showcasing artists whose works speak to the Black story, according to Hogg.

“Black is Art means being able to show the world just how amazing we are,” she said.

The event drew in many students looking to support their friends and classmates.

“It’s great to see people’s experiences and hear their stories through art,” said sophomore Sasha Johnson. “It adds to the whole experience of being a student here.”

The art exhibit was a powerful one for Johnson and her friend, junior Shamaria Bell.

“We haven’t been the main character in a lot of our own history,” said Bell. “But we’re constantly living expression, all the time. Being Black is art.”