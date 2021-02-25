Alejandra Bedoya Tobar tees up for senior golf season

Alejandra Bedoya Tobar follows through on her swing during golf practice at Audubon Park Feb. 20. Bedoya Tobar and her teammates have returned to the courses this spring after their 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. Shadera Moore/ The Maroon. Photo credit: Shadera Moore

Alejandra Bedoya Tobar’s career accolades include being named to the NAIA All-American second team, being named to the SSAC All-Conference first team twice and leading Loyola’s women’s golf team to its first conference championship in program history. However, her contributions to the Wolf Pack golf program go far beyond what she’s done on the course.

Bedoya Tobar has been a leader for the Wolf Pack golf program since her freshmen season, according to Loyola head golf coach Andrew Goff.

“She always leads by example,” said Goff. “She’s one of the hardest workers on the team, and it shows.”

“I always take ownership and responsibility towards the team because it is important to have a team that’s motivated and ready to work hard,” Bedoya Tobar said. “Coach Goff helped me realize my potential for the team and thinking better on the course.”

A native of Bogota, Columbia, Bedoya Tobar aspired to play golf at an American college. She reached out to college coaches from around the country and Goff began recruiting her in 2016.

“Alejandra was one of the first recruits I invited to meet the team and tour campus,” said Goff. “At the time, spots needed to be filled, and it was just our luck that she found us.”

Goff says that Bedoya Tobar’s talent was obvious and he believed right away that she would make a great addition to the team.

Bedoya Tobar says she’s played golf since the age of four and ever since then she’s pushed herself to succeed on and off the golf course.

“I’ve gained tons of experience and growth since my first year (at Loyola),” Bedoya-Tobar said. “I’ve attended every tournament since my freshmen year, and now I know what to expect.”

Double majoring in finance and international business with a minor in business, Bedoya Tobar said she expects to graduate with a high GPA before seeking out a career. She earned a spot on the academic all-SSAC team as a sophomore and a junior.

Alejandra is considering pursuing an MBA from Loyola and playing another year with the Wolf Pack thanks to the extra year of competition granted to spring sport athletes by the NAIA after the 2020 spring sports season was canceled amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, she’ll keep working toward her goal of winning another team conference championship this year.

“My best memory was winning conference back in 2019,” Bedoya-Tobar said. “It was a fun three-day tournament, and we worked really hard for it.”