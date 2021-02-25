Watch and Stream: February 26

It’s almost the end of February, and streaming services have you covered. Here are the films to watch and stream this week.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Singer Andra Day stars in the American biographical drama from “Empire” series creator Lee Daniels. The film centers on the federal government’s efforts to target Billie Holiday for drug use as well as prevent her from singing her controversial song “Strange Fruit” in the 1940s. Day has received two Golden Globe nominations for her role and her original song “Tigress and Tweed.”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” is now available on Hulu.

Night of the Kings

Philippe Lacôte directs the 2020 drama film, which is a coproduction from the countries of France, Côte d’Ivoire, Canada and Senegal. “Night of the Kings” focuses on an incarcerated pickpocket played by Bakary Koné who has to stay alive in prison by using his skill for storytelling. The film was recently selected as the Ivorian entry at this year’s Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

“Night of the Kings” is now available in theaters and virtual cinemas.

Cherry

“Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo direct the American crime drama for Apple TV+. “Cherry” stars Tom Holland as an Army veteran with PTSD, who robs banks to support his opioid addiction.

“Cherry” is now available in theaters. It will be released on Apple TV+ on March 12.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Billie Eilish is the subject of the American documentary from Apple TV+ and director R.J. Cutler. “The World’s a Little Blurry” explores the creation of her 2019 debut album “When We All Fall Sleep, Where Do We Go?” The title comes from a lyric from the album track “Ilomilo.”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is now available on Apple TV+.

The Girl on the Train

Netflix presents the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 mystery thriller novel from Paula Hawkins, which was previously adapted in 2016 with Emily Blunt. The film stars Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic widow who becomes involved in a murder investigation.

To watch “The Girl on the Train” on Netflix, click here.

Tom and Jerry

Cartoon characters Tom and Jerry get the live-action/computer-animated hybrid treatment in the American slapstick comedy from Warner Bros. Pictures. “Tom and Jerry” features our beloved mouse as he resides in a fancy hotel in New York City, while Tom is assigned to keep him from ruining an important wedding. It also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, and Ken Jeong, with Nicky Jam and Bobby Cannavale taking up voice roles.

“Tom and Jerry” is now available on HBO Max.