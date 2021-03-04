Watch and Stream: March 5

It is now three months into 2021. Time has truly passed by and the world of entertainment has so much to offer. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.



Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy returns to America as Prince Akeem in the sequel to the 1988 hit film. “Coming 2 America” sees Akeem venture back to New York City with his aide Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, to search for his long-lost son and groom him as his crown prince.

“Coming 2 America is now available on Prime Video.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney presents a new kind of heroine in “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The film features an Asian American cast, with Kelly Marie Tran as the titular character and Awkwafina as her dragon companion Sisu. Taking its cues from “Mulan” last year, the film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ for a premium fee in the United States.

Chaos Walking

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and “Star Wars” alum Daisy Ridley star in the American adventure sci-fi film from director Doug Liman. “Chaos Walking” is based on a series of young adult sci-fi novels from author Patrick Ness, who also co-wrote the screenplay.



The film is set in a dystopian world, where all the women have disappeared and the men cannot have inner thoughts due to an entity called “Noise.” When a mysterious woman (Ridley) crash-lands into this planet, a young man (Holland) must protect her from sinister forces.

“Chaos Walking” is now available in theaters.

WandaVision

The television miniseries from Disney+ and Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “WandaVision” sees the pair as they settle into suburban life, which is presented through decades of sitcom tropes.



All episodes of “WandaVision” are now available on Disney+.

Boss Level

Frank Grillo stars in the action sci-fi film from director Joe Carnahan. “Boss Level” applies the “Groundhog Day” trope into the action genre, as a retired special forces soldier (Grillo) tries to escape a time loop that results in his death. Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, and Michelle Yeoh co-star.



“Boss Level” is now available on Hulu.

Boogie

Taiwanese actor and “Fresh Off the Boat” author Eddie Huang makes his directorial debut in the American coming of age drama. He also stars in the film as the titular character, a basketball enthusiast living in Queens, New York. Alfred “Boogie” Chin deals with demanding parents, high school woes, and the burden of expectation as he dreams of making it into the NBA.



“Boogie” is now available in theaters.

Stray

Elizabeth Lo directs the feature documentary “Stray,” which follows a stray dog named Zeytin as he ventures across the streets of Istanbul.



“Stray” is now available in theaters.