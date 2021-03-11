Watch and Stream: March 12

At a loss as to what to check out from the comfort of your home? We got you covered. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.



Zack Snyder’s Justice League

After the disappointing reception to the theatrical cut of “Justice League” in 2017, original director Zack Snyder presents his own cut of the film as a four-hour miniseries. The Snyder Cut retains its titular team of superheroes as they battle Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, while also adding in Jared Leto as the Joker from 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” premieres March 18 on HBO Max.

Honest Thief

Liam Neeson stars in his latest action thriller. “Honest Thief” features Neeson as a former bank robber who turns himself in to the authorities, only to be set up by two corrupt FBI agents, played by Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos.

“Honest Thief” is now available on Prime Video.



Farewell Amor

Ekwa Msangi directs the American drama film, which first premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. “Farewell Amor” tells three stories about Angolan immigrants settling into the United States.

“Farewell Amor” is now available on Hulu.



Yes Day

Jennifer Garner stars with Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega in the Netflix comedy film. “Yes Day” features Garner and Ramirez as parents who decide to give their three kids a 24-hour period, where they can do whatever they want.

To stream “Yes Day” on Netflix, click here.



kid 90

Hulu presents an American documentary from “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye. “kid 90” follows Moon Frye as she documents her experiences on camera in the 1990s with fellow teen stars such as David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“kid 90” is now available on Hulu.



Speed

Keanu Reeves stars in the 1994 action thriller from Jan de Bont in his directorial debut. He plays a cop who has to stop a mad bomber, played by Dennis Hopper, from detonating a bus by driving it at more than 50 miles per hour.

“Speed” premieres March 13 on HBO Max.



Allen v. Farrow

HBO presents the four-part documentary series exploring allegations of sexual abuse against American director Woody Allen. “Allen v. Farrow” features home videos and interviews with family members, including Allen’s adopted daughter and accuser Dylan Farrow.

All episodes of “Allen v. Farrow” are available March 14 on HBO Max. Click here to watch.

