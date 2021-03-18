Watch and Stream: March 19

We are now halfway through March, and streaming services have you covered. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

After the success of “WandaVision,” Disney+ presents a new TV miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” features Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, as he partners up with Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, on a worldwide mission to fight the anti-patriotic group called the Flag-Smashers.

Sky Rojo

From the creators of Spanish hit series “Money Heist” and Netflix comes a new action crime drama series. “Sky Rojo” features three prostitutes as they flee from their vengeful pimp and his henchmen.

Genius: Aretha

The third season of the anthology biopic series from National Geographic follows the life of Aretha Franklin. Cynthia Erivo plays the American singer and songwriter known as the Queen of Soul.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Based on the novel from Julia Walton, the 2020 American romantic drama film stars Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell. “Words on Bathroom Walls” features a teen with a mental illness who falls in love with a classmate who inspires him to not let his condition define him. Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins costar in the film.

Beverly Hills Cop

Eddie Murphy stars in the 1984 American action comedy film series from director Martin Brest. He plays Detroit cop Axel Foley, who visits Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of his best friend. “Beverly Hills Cop” propelled Murphy to movie stardom and has spawned two sequels directed by Tony Scott and John Landis.

The “Beverly Hills Cop” film series premieres March 20 on HBO Max.



Collective

The 2019 Romanian documentary is written, edited, produced and directed by Alexander Nanau. “Collective” focuses on a group of investigative journalists in a Romanian newspaper, as they uncover corruption in their country’s public health care system.

The documentary was recently nominated for Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards.

“Collective” premieres March 25 on Hulu.



8 ½

It’s been a hundred years since the Italian filmmaking giant Federico Fellini was born. Since then, there is no doubt that he is celebrated for his enduring classics that explore the nature of dreams, memories and obsessions.

The Criterion Channel presents a selection of Fellini’s recently restored films, including his magnum opus “8 ½” from 1963. It stars Marcello Mastroianni as an Italian film director struggling to make his latest sci-fi epic. Originally made by Fellini to combat his writer’s block, the surrealist comedy-drama film has since become one of the greatest and most influential films of all time.

“8 ½” and other Fellini classics premiere March 25 on The Criterion Channel.