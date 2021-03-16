Loyola guidelines shift as the city moves into modified phase three

Loyola’s statue of St. Ignatius of Loyola wears a mask outside of the Dana Center. Loyola is now modifying capacity as the city moved into a modified phase three last week.

Loyola will be increasing the capacity for university-sanctioned events, according to an email sent out Tuesday.

The guidelines come as the city of New Orleans moved into a modified phase three March 12.

Masks are still required at all times on campus while around people outside of your household, Alicia A. Bourque from the Office of Student Affairs said, but capacity is changing.

For Loyola sanctioned activities, indoor capacity has been raised to 50% capacity and a maximum of 75 people with masks and physical distancing required, Borque said.

Outdoor capacity is limited to 150 people and masking is required, according to Borque. The email specified that private social gatherings larger than 10 people are not allowed and will be dispersed by Loyola University Police Department.

Residence halls will not change any current capacities or restrictions according to Bourque. Religious services are now at 75% occupancy per city guidelines with social distancing encouraged and masks required, she said.