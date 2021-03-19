Theatre students shine bright in the Res Quad

Students from the Musical Theatre program perform in the ResQuad after months of not being able to perform in-person due to the pandemic. Students performed songs from different musicals in an open-mic format. Photo credit: Maria Paula Marino

COVID-19 has caused theaters around the nation to close their doors, but the Loyola Theatre Department has not allowed the pandemic to halt its creativity.

Each Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. on March 11, students are hosting a College of Music and Media Performance Series where they perform original music, as well as popular and commercial music in the Res Quad.

“When the world is quiet humans turn to entertainment, or something that will make them smile,” said Vidal Amador-Flores III, a sophomore psychology and musical theatre double major.

The series is not only an opportunity for students to experience live theater, it is also an opportunity for students to perform on campus for the first time in months.

“My favorite part of the performance is getting up and finally being able to do what I came here to study,” Flores said.

Patrick Gendusa, head of the Theatre Department, compared the series to an open mic night.

“It’s almost like open mic night. There will be students from musical theatre, opera, and all of the assembles,” Gendusa said. The performances will include uplifting music from classic American musicals such as Newsies.

All performances will follow COVID-19 guidelines, so students must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing.