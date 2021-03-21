Loyola Greek life brings back air band tradition

Delta Gamma performs at Greek Life’s Air Band competition. The competition was brought back after years of not doing it. Photo credit: Jabez Berniard

For the first time in three years, a group of Loyola’s Greek organizations went head-to-head competing to win the air band championship title.

The competition is a staple of Greek Week, an entire week dedicated to promoting unity and celebrating the accomplishments of many Greek life organizations on campus. In previous years, each sorority and fraternity worked separately to put together their routines. However, due to the pandemic, the organizations chose to reduce capacity by combining teams.

The teams, dubbed “Iggy,” “Magis,” and “Wolfpack,” included members of Gamma Phi Beta, Fiji, Delta Gamma, and Alpha Chi Omega. The representatives were tasked with choosing a theme, creating a song mix and choreographing a routine.

Delta Gamma members, Jessica Penouilh and Kele Johnson, worked together to create Team Magis’ Disney themed piece.

“I wanted it to be a laid back experience,” Penouilh said. “It really was just about having fun with friends, especially because we haven’t gotten the chance to do a whole lot in person this year.”

Due to COVID regulations, organizations on campus have had limited opportunities to put on social events. According to Daniel Harris, Loyola’s student engagement coordinator, members of the Greek Programming Board started planning the event in early December.

“A lot went into it,” Harris said. “We wanted to be sure that we had a large enough space to safely host everyone.”

Harris said the board finally chose the Roussel Performance Hall because the performers could move freely on the large stage and the auditorium style seating was perfect for social distancing.

Team Iggy set the tone for the competition with their performance to One Direction’s “Best Song Ever.” Team Magis followed with their Disney throwback compilation, and the competition closed with Team Wolf Pack’s Britney Spears mashup.

The event was judged by Tania Tetlow, university president, Kedrick Perry, director of equity and inclusion and Alicia Bourque, chief student affairs officer. At the end of the night, Team Magis came out victorious.

“I had so much fun, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing with my sisters for a long time. It feels really good to take home the trophy,” said Ella Brown, a member of Delta Gamma and team Magis.

This is the second time in four years that representatives from Delta Gamma have been a part of the winning team.

“It definitely feels good to keep up the tradition,” Penouilh said.