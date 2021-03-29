Parisite skate park forges community
March 29, 2021
Parisite DIY Skate Park is a public, safe space for those interested in the sport of wheels and trunks. It is New Orleans’s first skater-built park, which often hosts Ladies Nights with live DJs for ambience.
Skaters of all abilities and experience levels can come together at the skate park to dig into the many different features that it offers.
Often filled with young crowds, its ramps and quarter pipes exist for leisure and sport, ready for those willing to brave any fall.
On top of skating and live DJs, many people find a community at Parisite, bonding with others by bringing their dogs and filming their tricks for social media.
Cristo Dulom is an English writing and visual communications junior who currently serves as the Managing Editor for Digital for the Maroon. His past positions...
