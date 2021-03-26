Care, Compromise, and Support: SGA vice presidential candidates debate on how they will serve Loyola

Marquette Hall stands on Loyola’s campus last semester. SGA vice presidential candidates debated Thursday about who will lead a better Loyola next year. Photo credit: File photo

SGA hosted its vice presidential debate Thursday sparking discussions of how to support the greater Loyola community.

The meeting began with an introduction of the senatorial candidates and quickly followed with vice presidential candidates Angelyss Vasquez, Tyler Sanchez, and Aidan Gibson discussing what sets each of them apart.

Vasquez said being personable and charismatic is unique to her.

“I try to get to know people on a personal level. I can network and make connections with the people who need me to advocate for them,” Vasquez said.

Tyler Sanchez supported his candidacy explaining that his experience with SGA sets him apart.

“Deon and I have been around the block a couple of times,” adding “I have avenues that I can use to empower the others around me,” Sanchez said.

In comparison, freshman Aidan Gibson said he thinks his lack of experience gives him a unique take on the vice presidency.

“As a freshman I bring new blood into this. I am kind, easygoing, and approachable. I’ve never missed a class in college yet and I believe in getting stuff done,” he said.

Candidates were asked how they plan to uplift the students around them and Vasquez said she plans to use her personality to make that connection.

“I will lead with the 3 C’s: compassion, courtesy and conviction to be the welcoming and confident advocate the student body needs,” said Vasquez.

Gibson said being a Christian empowers him to act in an uplifting way.

“I plan to be an assertive, kind and generous leader,” Gibson said.

Sanchez said his experience on the Court of Review will lead him to empower students as individuals.

“I will help them develop their thoughts and bring those thoughts in front of the public,” Sanchez said.

Equity and inclusion along with student safety was at the forefront of viewers’ questions as there has been a rise of race related hate across the country.

“We are committed to advocating for anyone regardless of color,” Gibson said. “We will have educational campaigns during cultural history months. We will push for more classes focused on diversity and inclusion.”

Sanchez said he hopes to increase diversity with Loyola’s faculty and staff to make sure students are represented. Sanchez said he has already been participating in bathroom audits to support Loyola’s nonbinary and transgender community. He has also fought for equal access to menstruation products, he said.

Vasquez said she hopes to combat diversity and inclusion issues by working inside and outside the classroom, adding that expanding the multicultural center will help with this advocacy.

Vasquez said that she wants to make sure students know how to report hate based on discrimination. She wants students to know they are safe to make these reports.

“Students need to know about the committees SGA has that will advocate for them,” Vasquez said.

Gibson added that hate crimes need to be stopped immediately.

“As a person with a disability I have been discriminated against,” Gibson said. “If we can send kindness and love to survivors that would help show our support.”

Vasquez, Sanchez and Gibson agreed that the bias reporting system need to be funded to match the gravity of the office.

Sanchez said the university needs to make sure that the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Women’s Resource Center and the Title IX office handle sensitive issues that need to be supported fully.

“Shining a light on the problems within the reporting system itself experience in the reporting system itself needs to be shown,” Sanchez said. The transparency we need is not there.”

Questions posed to Vice President candidates focused on how they will bridge the gap between the University and the student body, their equity and inclusion efforts and their roles as VP in relation to their cabinet and the community.

The moderator asked candidates what the role of the vice president is in one word.

Sanchez said it is focused on support.

Gibson opted for ‘care,’ and Vasquez said ‘compromise’ stood out to her.