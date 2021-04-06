Tulane and Loyola to host city-wide scavenger hunt

A streetcar travels in downtown New Orleans. Loyola and Tulane have collaborated to organize a city- wide scavenger hunt called Streetcar Seek-N-Find on April 24. Photo credit: File photo

Loyola and Tulane have collaborated to organize a city- wide scavenger hunt called Streetcar Seek-N-Find on April 24 throughout Uptown New Orleans.

Students can join as an individual or team of up to four individuals from the same school. Each student will receive a tote bag and sticker along with several lagniappe snacks and giveaways throughout the day.

On the day of the event, students will check in at the Audubon Park entrance on St. Charles between 9 a.m. and noon. While there, students will be asked to provide an Instagram handle that can be used to track their team’s points.

Stops will be within a 10 -15 minute walk of the St. Charles streetcar line. Students should visit as many spots on the map for points before 6 p.m. and earn a point at each stop by sharing a photo to the provided Instagram story.

Those interested can register at tulanetickets.com.