Watch and Stream: April 16

It’s the weekend, and streaming services and theaters got you covered with great new content. Here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.



In the Earth

“Kill List” director Ben Wheatley writes and directs the horror film, which recently premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Set during a mysterious pandemic, “In the Earth” sees a scientist and a park scout venture deep into a forest that comes alive around them.

“In the Earth” is now available in theaters and on demand.

Gunda

Norwegian filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky co-writes, co-edits and directs the 2020 silent black and white documentary. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix, “Gunda” follows the daily life of a pig, two cows, and a one-legged chicken. Calling to mind Robert Bresson’s “Au Hasard Balthazar,” the film makes a case for veganism and animal rights.

“Gunda” is now available on theaters and on demand.

Synchronic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in the 2019 sci-fi thriller. They play two New Orleans paramedics as they investigate a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug that provides bizarre, other-worldly effects.

To stream “Synchronic” on Netflix, click here.



Somewhere

Sofia Coppola writes and directs the 2010 drama film. “Somewhere” stars Stephen Dorff as newly famous actor Johnny Marco, who he spends time at a retreat in Hollywood recuperating from a minor injury. His 11-year-old daughter Cleo, played by Dakota Fanning, later joins him, and they spend time together.

To stream “Somewhere” on Prime Video, click here.



Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet stars in the latest crime drama miniseries from HBO. She plays a local Pennsylvania detective who investigates a murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

“Mare of Easttown” premieres April 18 on HBO Max.



Apparition

The Criterion Channel presents two early films from Filipina independent filmmaker Isabel Sandoval, who rose to prominence last year with her transgender drama “Lingua Franca.”

One of them is the 2012 psychological drama “Apparition.” Sandoval’s second feature centers on a group of nuns living on an isolated monastery, as they deal with then-President Ferdinand Marcos’s declaration of martial law.

“Apparition” is available April 21 on The Criterion Channel.

Stowaway

Netflix presents the science fiction thriller film from co-writer and director Joe Penna. “Stowaway” stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae-Kim, and Toni Collette as crew members of a spaceship headed for Mars. They discover a stowaway aboard that sets off a series of unintended consequences.

“Stowaway” is available April 22 on Netflix.

