Loyola announces adjustments to meal plans

Students stand in line for new dining options in the Danna Student Center.

The Office of Student Affairs announced new changes to Loyola’s meal plan options including the inclusion of Iggy Bucks to existing meal plans in a recent email to students. These adjustments come as an effort to provide students with more flexibility based on feedback from students and parents, according to the email.

New meal plans will include some combination of weekly meals which reset every week, flex meals that can be used at any time throughout the semester, Wolf Bucks that can be used at Loyola’s on-campus dining options, or Iggy Bucks, which were introduced in fall 2020 to allow students to eat at certain off-campus restaurants, according to the email.

The email encouraged students to choose a meal plan for the fall that best fits their needs and reminded all on-campus students that they are required to have a meal plan unless granted accommodations from the Office of Accessible Education.

The following meal plans are offered to all students staring in the fall semester:

Maroon and Gold : 12 weekly meals and $660 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $2782 per semester.

: 12 weekly meals and $660 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $2782 per semester. Combo 5 Flex : 5 weekly meals, 75 flex meals, $660 in Wolf Bucks and $50 in Iggy Bucks at a cost of $2819 per semester.

: 5 weekly meals, 75 flex meals, $660 in Wolf Bucks and $50 in Iggy Bucks at a cost of $2819 per semester. Combo 9 : 9 weekly meals, 75 flex meals, $600 in Wolf Bucks, and $50 in Iggy Bucks at a cost of $3138 per semester.

: 9 weekly meals, 75 flex meals, $600 in Wolf Bucks, and $50 in Iggy Bucks at a cost of $3138 per semester. Plan 18: 18 weekly meals, and $125 in Wolf Bucks, and $50 in Iggy Bucks at a cost of $3469 per semester.

The following meal plans are only available for use to juniors and seniors:

50 Block : 50 flex meals and $500 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1160 per semester.

: 50 flex meals and $500 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1160 per semester. Combo 5 : 5 weekly meals and $500 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1420 per semester.

: 5 weekly meals and $500 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1420 per semester. 750 Wolf Bucks Plan : $750 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $750 per semester. This meal plan does not have any weekly or flex meals for use in the Orleans Room.

: $750 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $750 per semester. This meal plan does not have any weekly or flex meals for use in the Orleans Room. 1000 Wolf Bucks Plan : $1000 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1000 per semester. This meal plan does not have any weekly or flex meals for use in the Orleans Room.

: $1000 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1000 per semester. This meal plan does not have any weekly or flex meals for use in the Orleans Room. 1500 Wolf Bucks Plan: $1500 in Wolf Bucks at a cost of $1500 per semester. This meal plan does not have any weekly or flex meals for use in the Orleans Room.

Commuter students are also required to have a meal plan. The following are offered to commuters: