Loyola volleyball enters new season with confidence

The Wolf Pack volleyball team hit the road and served confidence in their first two tournaments of the 2021-2022 season.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission Volleyball Classic on Aug. 13 and 14 was the first of three weekend tournaments scheduled for the Pack for the month of August. They successfully took down Madonna and hosts Keiser, ranked 22nd and 20th in the lastest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics poll.

The team then traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky on Aug. 20 and 21 to compete in the Vette City Classic where they defeated Georgetown College and Pikeville.

They will return to The Den to host the Wolf Pack Welcome Tournament Aug. 27 and 28.

Last year, despite having to adjust to competing in the spring, the team made their first appearance at the Southern States Athletics Conference Championship. Returning players digital filmmaking senior Kaylin O’Neal and mass communication junior Britanny Cooper were a part of the team that made it happen. O’Neal played in all 105 sets as one of two main setters.

After the Palm Beach Tournament, O’Neal was named the SSAC setter of the week, and Cooper was named attacker of the week.They were joined by biochemistry freshman Simone Moreau, who was recognized as defender of the week.

Regular season play for the Pack begins on Sept.10 against Dillard and conference play on Sept. 17 against Talladega.

The SSAC Volleyball Championship tournament is set for Nov. 10-13 in Montgomery, Alabama.