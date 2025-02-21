Beach volleyball preps for season with historic ranking

Ryan Talley Preslie Boswell prepares to spike the ball. The beach volleyball team had a 9-14 record last season.

The Loyola beach volleyball team has begun preparing for the start of their 2025 season, being ranked No. 9 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics preseason polls.

Under third-year head coach Robert Pitre, the team achieved a top 10 ranking for the first time in program history. Pitre attributed the team’s high ranking to the work they put in last season.

“It’s something we’ve been working really hard for for the past three years,” Pitre said. “You know, we put in a lot of work and a lot of effort, and we had a lot of experiences that have contributed to that.”

Although the team is ranked high in the preseason poll, Pitre said the team is focused on improving their relationship with each other and communication.

“So we’re really working on team culture right now, really buying into each other and supporting each other and being there for each other,” Pitre said. “Learning one another a lot, much better than what we do know at this point in time.”

Coming into this season, four new players were added to the team. Mass communication junior Samantha Guillotte has entered her second year on the team and mentioned that practicing the basics and helping others has been a way for newcomers and returning players to prepare for the season.

“I think just like using my experience my knowledge to help them out the best that

I can,” Guillotte said. “So like Amaya [Bazemore] is a blocker on our indoor team. Hey, that’s something we connect on. She hasn’t played a lot of beach. That’s something I can help her out with like doing the little things and not just that but like a big encourager.”

Psychology junior Juliet Petruzelli said the team’s rapport and chemistry has become “pretty natural” for everyone. The third-year player said the team’s bonding has made them closer before the start of the season.

“All of the girls are amazing,” Petruzelli said. “We’ve had team lunches, team meetings, and a lot of bonding time while we drive to practice in the Loyola vans. I think we will only become closer as the season progresses and we travel together more!”

The Wolf Pack has decided to go into the year with goals different than last year. Pitre mentioned that last season the team’s main goal was to win a conference championship which “put too much pressure on ourselves.” However, Pitre said this season the team’s focus is on themselves, not just winning and losing.

“What are our relationships like as a team, and regardless of win or lose, if we accomplish those goals, we’re going to feel really good about where our season finishes, whether that be again in a quarter final or semi final or in a championship,” Pitre said. “Those wins and losses don’t determine what our team culture is like and what our team success is like.”

With the season beginning next week, players said they are looking forward to conference matches.

“It’s always a lot of fun and there is good competition,” Petruzelli said. “I’m excited to create new, fun memories with this group!”

Like Petruzelli, Guillotte expressed wanting to compete in conference matches, specifically against the University of Mobile Rams. Last season, the Wolf Pack lost to the Rams 3-2 which ended their season. Guillotte said that she wants the team to redeem themselves.

“I want to prove that that was just like a fluke,” Guillotte said. “Even though they are a good team, like we had beaten them before and that game was just a fluke so going in and just proving that we’re more than that and we’re good ‘cause we are.”

The Wolf Pack’s first match is against Berry College on Friday, Feb. 28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.