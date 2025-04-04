Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Men’s and women’s tennis preps for final matches

Alana Thompson, Sports Editor
April 4, 2025
Abigail Smith
Graduate student Remus Hebhang-Balan prepares to hit the ball. The men’s tennis team was ranked No. 25 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics polls.

The Loyola men’s and women’s tennis teams have entered their final stretch of matches in the 2024-25 season. 

The women’s team is currently ranked No. 8 in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics polls. With a 10-3 record, the team has won four of their last five matches. Sixth-year head coach Matt Llewellyn said the team’s success is attributed to their energy, creating a positive team environment, and focusing on what they can control. With their success, he mentioned that each player plays a significant role on the team. 

Graduate student Lucy Carpenter swings to hit the ball. The women’s team was ranked No. 8 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics polls.

“Every player on our team contributes to building our program and culture,” Llewellyn said. “We need each player, every day, to make positive contributions to our team both on and off the court.”

Despite the team’s losses to Dillard, Southeastern Louisiana, and Middle Georgia, Llewellyn said it was a learning experience for them to grow from.

“We learned we need to play more aggressively in bigger moments,” Llewellyn said. “When we have opportunities to close out opponents we need to raise our level and confidence.”

For the men’s team, they are ranked No. 25 in the national poll with a 6-6 record. Llewellyn described the team’s progress this season as “great” and mentioned that like the women’s team, the positive environment plays a significant role. In their upcoming matches, Llewellyn said the team could improve upon building their confidence when facing different opponents. 

“Play with more confidence and belief that we are a good team and can beat every team we play,” Llewellyn said. 

With championship matches approaching in April, and a stretch that includes four matches in 10 days, Llewellyn mentioned the “fun, energetic, and positive” culture they cultivated motivates the team down the stretch. 

“We want to enjoy this season from start to finish,” Llewellyn said. “We have really solid people on both teams. I want them to make memories together that last well beyond this season. I believe that has and will keep us motivated until the end.”

