Men’s and women’s golf swings into spring season

Anna Seriot
February 21, 2025
Junior Catherine Singletary follows through after swimming. The women’s team started the season ranked No. 17 in the preseason polls. Courtesy of Wolfpack Athletics.

For the Loyola men and women’s golf teams, they have begun preparing for a season full of tournaments, matches, and competitions.

The women’s team entered this season ranked No. 17 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Players expressed that this ranking has motivated them to compete in the 2024-25 season.

Psychology freshman Aaliyah Achary mentioned that the team’s program and high ranking was a reason why she chose to come to Loyola.

“This is my first semester and when I started looking for a university, it [was] one of the reasons that made me want to join Loyola,” Archary said.

Despite this being her first season competing with the team, Archary said the ranking is not getting to her head.

“I don’t think I feel any pressure because of it,” Archary said. “If anything, it only motivates me. It makes me feel like we’re one of the best teams and gives me extra confidence.”

Within the men’s team, freshman business major Cole Haase said the team has a chance at being competitive in the conference”.

“I think we have a chance if we all train hard and get good results and have high-quality training sessions,” Haase said.

However, the tournament Haase said he is most looking forward to is the tournament against Division 1 opponents.

“For me, I’m really looking forward to the one that the University of New Orleans is organizing because it’s a Division 1 tournament,” Haase said. “Then also obviously the conference and hopefully the national championships.”

Going into the season, the men’s team is focused on each player improving individually. For Arthur Mijic, a business senior, the team has set specific goals for the year.

“Everyone has to try to be the best person they can be,” Mijic said.

Business Entrepreneurship senior Michael Bullock agrees with this vision of the team’s objectives, revealing a psychological aspect that is essential for this sport.

“I expect the team to focus on the mental aspect of golf this season and, hopefully, also produce results on the physical level,” Bullock said. “Try to be better every day.”

For both golf teams, the players said they are motivated and positively pushed by their third-year head coach Cory Amory.

“I feel like our coach is a major factor and that he wants us to be at the top and that he wants us to have greater ambitions and aspirations,” Archary said. “He is a great motivator for us.”

