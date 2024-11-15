Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Tennis teams reflect on recordbreaking fall season

Matthew Richards, Managing Editor
November 15, 2024

Men and women’s tennis wrapped up their fall seasons with some record firsts.

The women’s team opened the season ranked number nine in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics preseason rankings—their highest preseason ranking in program history—and third in the Southern States Athletic Conference rankings.

It’s nice to see the work we’ve put in over four years being recognized,” said head coach Matthew Llewellyn. “That said, being picked third should hopefully give us motivation to finish higher.”

The women started their season at the NAIA ITA Gulf Regional and saw a standout performance from graduate student Lucy Carpenter, who reached the championship round in singles play. This achievement was the furthest a Wolf Pack player has ever gone in singles at that tournament.

Carpenter’s efforts booked her a spot in the ITA Cup for the fourth consecutive season as one of the top 16 women’s players in the NAIA, where she posted a 2-1 record, highlighted by a victory against the number nine player in the NAIA at the time.

“It’s an amazing and historic achievement for her,” Llewellyn said. “Prior to Lucy, no Loyola tennis player had ever qualified for this event. It’s one of many ways Lucy has helped put Loyola tennis on the map.”

The season ended for the women at the Dillard Invitational, which was hosted by local rivals Dillard University and saw a doubles victory for juniors Avery Frierson and Adele Fereres, plus the competitive debut of freshman Bianca Harris. 

“Bianca has had a great fall training block and has improved significantly,” Llewellyn said. “We’re really motivated to showcase what we’ve been working on.” 

The men’s team was projected to finish fourth in the conference preseason polls after an injury-filled season last spring. The team looked to improve on last season’s struggles.

“We’re installing a new system and the men have really taken to it,” said Llewellyn. “It focuses on high energy, positivity, while giving them tools to help combat the adversity college tennis matches present.”

The fall season began for the men with a trip to Thibodeaux, Louisiana for the Nicholls State Invitational that saw them compete against four Division I programs.

“The men performed really well at the Nicholls tournament,” said Llewellyn. “The year before we played this event and got chopped, so to compete against three NCAA Division 1 teams as well as we did was encouraging.” 

A notable performance came from the doubles team of senior Samuel Motazed and junior Sam Izrael, who beat two Division I opponents from Nicholls State and Lamar University. 

The men would also wrap their fall season at the Dillard Invitational and saw Izrael make it to the semi final round of the singles tournament before losing to a player from Xavier University of Louisiana. 

Coach Llewellyn hopes that the experience both teams were able to gather and the lessons they were able to learn in the fall will carry over into the spring portion of the season.

“We want to continue to build the foundation this spring and keep learning and developing as a team,” he said.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Courtesy of Qifan Wu.
Classical pianist enters "jazz world"
Farah Wells, Program Coordinator for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development holds a reptile from breeding business Katamaran Reptile Ranch by Kat Lee. Courtesy of Sam McCabe.
Students win scholarships with side hustles
Attendees stand at Black Tech Nola conference.
NOLAvate Black advocates diversity in tech industry
Shocking Win
Shocking Win
Taylor Swift reveals purple bodysuit that she described as "very New Orleans" on her third performance in the city on Oct. 27, 2024. Her New Orleans stop was the second to last U.S. show on the tour.
Taylor Swift brings magic to New Orleans
SOUL volunteer Anna Hernandez works hard shoveling dirt in Mid-City on Jan. 20, 2023. SOUL has made strides to reforest New Orleans.
SOUL NOLA celebrates planting its 10,000th tree
More in Sports
Volleyball win streak snapped, prep for postseason begins
Sophomore forward Alissa O’Dell stands on the baseline during a free throw in an exhibition match vs. Tulane University in the Den on Nov. 2, 2024 in New Orleans, La.
Loyola hosts Tulane for first time since 1972
Junior guard Alex Hammond dribbles the ball against Southern University of New Orleans in the Den on Oct. 24, 2024. Hammond led the team in scoring on the night with 17 points.
Men's Basketball tips off 2024-25 season
Graduate Student Milan Mejia dribbles the ball against LSU in an exhibition match in Baton Rouge, La. on Oct. 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of Payton Prichard.
Loyola and LSU face off in Baton Rouge
Women's hoops looks to improve on last season's Sweet 16 run
Jazz studies senior Willa Rudnick conducts the Tulane University Marching Band at a Tulane football game. Courtesy of Willa Rudnick.
Loyola student becomes Tulane drum major
More in Tennis
Doubles pairing Lucy Carpenter and Fatima Vasquez play against Nicholls State University at City Park Tennis Center on Jan. 31, 2023. Carpenter and Vasquez are the No. 10 ranked doubles pairing in the International Tennis Associations NAIA preseason polls.
Women’s tennis gears up for end of season
Micaela Ponce hits a shot on a City Park tennis court. Ponce plays for Loyola's tennis team. Courtesy of Selma Fereres
'Persevering and competitive': Micaela Ponce reflects on tennis' central role in her life
Lucy Carpenter in action against Jones College on March 22, 2023. Carpenter was the highest-rated recruit in Loyola history.
Lucy Carpenter excels on the tennis court
Doubles pairing Lucy Carpenter and Fatima Vasquez play against Nicholls State University at City Park Tennis Center on Jan. 31, 2023. Carpenter and Vasquez are the No. 10 ranked doubles pairing in the International Tennis Associations NAIA preseason polls.
Tennis swings in with big goals for conference
The women's tennis team stands for a group photo during their match against Jones College at City Park Tennis Center on March 22, 2023
Women's tennis makes first SSAC final in school history
The women's team takes a group photo after their victory against Jones College on March 23, 2023. The team received their highest ranking ever in the most recent NAIA polls, coming in at No. 11
Women's tennis hits highest ranking in program history
About the Contributor
Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards, Executive Editor
Matthew is a senior Journalism major and excited to be the Executive Managing Editor this semester. As a New Orleans native, he’s a huge Saints and Pelicans fan and loves to write, read books, and watch sports. He also firmly believes that Cars 2 is a great movie. 