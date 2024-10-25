Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Volleyball wins, making win streak 7 in a row

Magnolia Birch
October 25, 2024
Heidi Herrera-Wanke

The Wolf Pack volleyball team continued its win streak on Friday after defeating Blue Mountain Christian for the first time in three years by a score of three sets to one.

“I think the six game streak that we’ve been on has helped just to build our confidence and also just to help us know who we are as a team and find our strengths and weaknesses,” head coach Jesse Zabal said after the game. “I think there’s a ton of emotion that comes with this game.”

The Wolf Pack started with a win in the first set with 25 – 8, then moved on to win the second set with 25 – 21, a loss in the third set with 20 – 25, and ended with a win in the fourth set with 25 – 23. 

“Our servers were on point, and that was the key to keeping them kind of in the chaos more than being in their system,” said Zabal. “We did such a good job of following the plan, trusting the plan, sticking to it when it got frustrating, sticking to it when it wasn’t quite working, making small adjustments, and overall just played phenomenal.” 

Zabal is confident in a win for their next game against Tennessee Southern on Oct. 26. She said that there is no reason the opposing team should leave with a win. The first time they played them earlier this year, their confidence level was lower, said Zabal, but they’re ready to earn back that win.

After playing Tennessee Southern in the Den on Oct. 26, they go on to close the regular season on the road against the University of Mobile (Nov. 2) and William Carey University (Nov. 9). 

