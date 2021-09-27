Title IX Coordinator Diana Ward left Loyola this year

Loyola is without a permanent Title IX coordinator after Diana Ward left her position this school year, according to Patricia Murret, a university spokesperson.

Murret said she couldn’t comment on why Ward left Loyola, but that the university is working quickly to find people to fill both positions.

Loyola’s new general counsel, Sharonda Williams, will now function as the University’s interim Title IX coordinator, according to Patricia Murret, a university spokesperson.

Though Williams will work with Interim Chief Student Conduct Officer Marquita Morgan-Jones to fill Ward’s post, Loyola remains without an official Title IX coordinator or student conduct officer amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a full capacity campus.

Alicia Borque, chief student affairs officer, is also working with Morgan-Jones and Williams to handle the Title IX cases Ward left behind, according to Murret.

The University is looking to expand its Title IX and student conduct processes and has made the decision to hire both a Title IX coordinator and separate director of student conduct, Murret said.

There are national searches being conducted for each position, and Murret said students should look for an announcement coming soon about a search committee that will include student representatives.

Murret reminded students that the Title IX and student conduct complaint filing process remains the same. She said students can report any “behaviors of concern” involving Loyola students that they would like to discuss.