Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

2
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

3
A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

4
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested

Encampment demolished, 14 arrested

5
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors

May 9, 2024
Over+35+Tulane+faculty+members+participated+in+the+video%2C+speaking+in+support+of+students+who+were+arrested+and+faculty+who+were+suspensed+as+a+result+of+the+pro-Palestine+encampment+on+May+1.+Photos+compiled+from+video.
Sophia Maxim
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.

Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in a video montage expressing their solidarity with students and faculty facing criminal and academic punishment for their involvement in a 30-hour pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s front lawn.

In the video, faculty members described what they witnessed during the encampment and condemned the actions of Tulane’s administration and police.

Anthropology professor Adeline Masquelier said she participated in the video because she was shocked at how the administration handled the peaceful protestors.

“I have been at Tulane for over 30 years. I never imagined Tulane would use this level of violence against students who demonstrated peacefully,” Masquelier said. “I am shocked and appalled.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
Eleven student protestors remain sitting in front of the encampment structure as police swarm the area. All 11 of them were arrested.
30 Hours of Encampment
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
Encampment demolished, 14 arrested
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment
LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment
Pro-palestine protestors surround growing encampment on Tulanes front lawn on April 30, 2024.
LIVE UPDATES: Palestine encampment develops at Tulane
Report: Protestors remain at Tulane for encampment
Report: Protestors remain at Tulane for encampment
More in Briefs
Courtesy of Sophia Renzi.
Presentation for sexual assult support to occur
A car in front of Loyola University.
Car safety service offered on campus
Pro-Palestine protestors form a circle around an encampment on Tulanes Gibson lawn on April 29, 2024.
Students form pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane lawn
Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.
Students protest for Palestine in the street
Photo credit: Hayley Hynes
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow armed teachers
The fifth Tulane Police Department station on Broadway and Zimpel, Aug. 22, 2023. A shooting that occurred at The Republic NOLA has sparked conversations about gun laws.
Republic NOLA shooting raises questions about gun legislation
More in News
Jean Montès talks to his orchestra students.
Professor conducts music with spirit and kindness
Student Health Services sign on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The health center started a new billing partnership with Ochsner in August 2023.
Students frustrated with student health billing, lack of transparency
Regina Gina Kendall helps a customer at the post office.
Decades of dedication: Postal clerk puts students first
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulanes front lawn
Pro-Palestine encampment persists into the night on Tulane's front lawn
Aerial image of the chapel construction.
Chapel to open in the fall
The university senates votes on a new AI policy. The policy is the universitys first attempt to formally address artificial intelligence.
University senate votes to endorse new AI policy
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor in Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *