Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors

Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in a video montage expressing their solidarity with students and faculty facing criminal and academic punishment for their involvement in a 30-hour pro-Palestine encampment on Tulane’s front lawn.

In the video, faculty members described what they witnessed during the encampment and condemned the actions of Tulane’s administration and police.

Anthropology professor Adeline Masquelier said she participated in the video because she was shocked at how the administration handled the peaceful protestors.

“I have been at Tulane for over 30 years. I never imagined Tulane would use this level of violence against students who demonstrated peacefully,” Masquelier said. “I am shocked and appalled.”