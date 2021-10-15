The Maroon wins 2021 Newspaper Pacemaker Award

The Maroon was awarded its seventh Pacemaker Award Thursday, Oct. 14. The Pacemaker Award is considered the highest institutional honor in student journalism.

The Maroon was among 18 winners of the Associated Collegiate Press Newspaper Pacemaker Award this evening. The Pacemaker Awards are student journalism’s premier awards, according to the ACP. This is the paper’s seventh win, and its first one in six years.

Out of 81 entries, 36 were named as finalists in September. The win places The Maroon in the top 22% of entries.

The award is based on coverage and content, quality of writing and reporting, leadership, design, photography, and graphics, according to the ACP.