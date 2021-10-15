Watch and Stream: October 15

Halloween season is fast approaching. To count down the days, here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.

Halloween Kills

Laurie Strode and Michael Myers face off once again in the latest entry of the Halloween slasher saga. Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney both reprise their respective roles, as the former leads a vigilante mob to hunt down and end the latter’s reign of terror on the town of Haddonfield.

“Halloween Kills” is now available in theaters.

The Last Duel

Ridley Scott directs the historical drama based on Eric Jager’s book chronicling the last known duel in France in 1386. “The Last Duel” stars Matt Damon as knight Jean de Carrouges and Adam Driver as his friend and squire Jacques Le Gris. In the film, the former challenges the latter to a duel after Carrouges’s wife (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of raping her.

The screenplay is written by Damon and co-star Ben Affleck (who both previously won an Academy Award for co-writing the 1997 film “Good Will Hunting”), as well as Nicole Holofcener.

“The Last Duel” is now available in theaters.

The Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes directs the documentary on the highly influential rock band, which broke boundaries in alternative music. “The Velvet Underground” features interviews with surviving members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, as well as archival performances led by vocalist Lou Reed and experimental art from the band’s first patron Andy Warhol.

“The Velvet Underground” is now available for streaming on Apple TV Plus. Click here to watch.

Bergman Island

French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve directs the romance drama. “Bergman Island” stars Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps as a filmmaking couple who travel to the island of Fårö, where Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived for most of his life. They find their relationship tested as lines between reality and fiction blur. The film also stars Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie.

“Bergman Island” is now available in select theaters.

Demigod

Filmmaker and Loyola professor Miles Doleac directs his latest horror film from a screenplay co-written with Michael Donovan Horn. “Demigod” stars Rachel Nichols as a woman who returns to her birthplace in Germany’s Black Forest with her husband, played by Yohance Myles, where terrifying secrets await them.

“Demigod” is now available in theaters.

Luzzu

The Maltese drama film is directed by Alex Camilleri. It features a man, played by Jesmark Scicluna, who enters the black-market fishing industry to support his wife and newborn son.

“Luzzu” premieres Oct. 16 in theaters.