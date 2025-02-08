“A Complete Unknown”: Bob Dylan’s Legacy on Screen

Bob Dylan is a cultural icon who has paved his way through the music industry starting in the 1960s. Hit songs which have been staples throughout the years are, for example, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” Minnesota native Bob Dylan, born in May 24, 1941, started his music journey in New York City writing and performing folk music with a lean to rock inspired music later on in his career resulting in a combination of folk-rock as his music genre.

The film A Complete Unknown came out Dec. 25, 2024 with popular actors such as Timothee Chalamet starring as Bob Dylan, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo. Timothee Chalamet gave a compelling and inspiring performance by giving great impersonations, captivating the songs, and fully embodying the character. Timothee Chalamet has been making his way through many feature films over the years including Wonka, Dune, Little Women, and more. With each film, Timothee has been able to make a lasting impression on his audiences. In all honesty, I consider Timothee Chalamet to be one of the best actors of his time. The first movie I saw with Timothee Chalamet was Call me By Your Name which was one of his breakthrough movies which I also highly recommend as a must watch.

I saw this film over winter break and, of course, went through the regular movie procedures. I got my large popcorn with butter, medium Dr Pepper, and chilled Junior Mints. I can positively say the build up of snacks and ads sort of transports people into different dimensions for that hour and 45 minutes, or however long the film is. A Complete Unknown was a two-hour and twenty-minute film, but went by in a flash for me. I think the movies we see can inspire us to create, try new things, or buy a new article of clothing. I was definitely inspired by this film and went home after the showing strictly playing Bob Dylan in my car. If you haven’t yet, definitely go purchase a ticket for you and a friend and see A Complete Unknown to be dazzled, blown away, and inspired!